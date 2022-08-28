U.P.: Lucknow’s Lok Bandhu hospital gets IOL’s second oxygen plant
Director (HR), IndianOil, Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra opens 500-litre per minute pressure swing absorption oxygen plant at the medical facility
Director (Human Resource), Indian Oil Corporation (IndianOil), Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra inaugurated a 500-litre per minute (LPM) pressure swing absorption (PSA) oxygen plant at Lok Bandhu Sri Raj Narayan Combined Hospital (LRNH) in the state capital on Sunday. The IndianOil has installed the oxygen plant. State head, Uttar Pradesh State Office 1, Sanjiv Kakkar and director and chief superintendent, LRNH, Dr Deepa Tyagi were present on the occasion.
Thanking IndianOil for its gesture, Dr Tyagi said, “Earlier, an oxygen plant of 960 LPM was set up by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited in the hospital vicinity that was meeting the oxygen requirements of the hospital. However, during the second Covid wave, we felt an additional plant would have helped us further. In view of this, IOCL was again requested to provide an additional oxygen plant of 500 LPM capacity. The request was duly acknowledged and this second plant is now working and will benefit many patients. The hospital has now become truly self-sufficient in its oxygen requirement.”
Ranjan Mohapatra said, “IndianOil works on the mantra of ‘Nation First’. We are happy to dedicate the 6th oxygen plant to Uttar Pradesh under our corporate social responsibility. Two plants of 960 and 500 LPM respectively have already been given to Balrampur Hospital Lucknow and one each of 960 LPM is working in district hospitals of Gorakhpur and Varanasi.” Sanjeev Kakkar assured all possible support in maintenance or any other issue pertaining to the functioning of the oxygen plant at the hospital.
Not appropriate to comment: Karnataka CM on POCSO case against seer
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said it is not appropriate to comment on the POCSO case registered against Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Chitradurga, as it is under investigation. "See, any case which is important, both the cases of POCSO and kidnapping in Karnataka's Chitradurga have been booked and police are investigating it. It is not appropriate to speak when it's under investigation," said Karnataka CM Bommai.
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
