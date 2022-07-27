U.P.: Lucknow University gets top NAAC A++ grading; guv, CM extend congratulations
The Lucknow University (LU) secured A++ grading by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) on Tuesday. With this, the century-old university has now become the first state university from Uttar Pradesh to get A++ which is the top rating any higher education institution in the country can get.
“The university has been accredited with a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 3.55 on a seven-point scale at A++ grade valid for a period of 5 years from July 26, 2022,” reads an official letter sent by the NAAC to vice chancellor of LU Prof Alok Kumar Rai.
The NAAC made its assessment under the seven criteria and awarded marks on a scale of four point each. For curricular aspects, LU scored 3.6, for teaching-learning and evaluation 3.53, for research, innovation and extension 3.56, for Infrastructure and learning resources 3.76, for student support and progression 3.32, for governance, leadership and management 3.28 and for innovations and best practices 3.75. This adds up to 3.55 total points obtained by LU from NAAC.
Expressing her happiness, Uttar Pradesh governor and chancellor Anandiben Patel congratulated the LU family and the people of the state. She said it is definitely a matter of pride for the Lucknow University to get A++ grade in NAAC evaluation because NAAC assesses the overall system along with teaching work in higher education institutions in India.
The governor said this achievement is inspiring for other universities of the state. She said the universities should continue their efforts to improve the quality of their teaching and work systematically till they attain the highest grade.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter to congratulate the LU for getting A++ grading from NAAC. His tweet reads, “Under the guidance of governor and Chancellor Anandiben Patel, Lucknow University is scaling new heights.”
The LU has already obtained NAAC grading twice. In its first application when the best ranking was awarded 5 stars by NAAC, LU got 4 stars in 2002. In 2014, LU got ‘B’ grade from NAAC which expired in 2019.
Meanwhile, there were a big celebration outside the LU vice chancellor’s office where teachers and students danced to beat of “dhol” (drum). Addressing a press conference, vice chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai thanked governor Anandiben Patel; chief minister Yogi Adityanath and higher education minister Yogesh Upadhyay for their whole hearted support.
He said, “It was all possible due to collective effort of the teachers, students and officials. Everyone put their best foot forward. No individual effort is good enough to get the highest ranking.”
The VC said the most heartening thing was that the LU scored 3.6 in curricular aspect meaning by the team was pleased with the academics. They were happy that the university was able to implement the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP-2020) in the most professional manner. The vice chancellor said, “There is always a scope of improvement and the university will make continuous efforts to ensure that it does not get complacent from here on.”
The institution is accredited with grade A++ that has Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) between 3.51 to 4.00, which is maximum. Institution having CGPA from 3.26 to 3.50 is awarded A+, second best, from 3.01 to 3.25 is accredited with ‘A’ grade, from 2.76 to 3.00 is accredited with B++, from 2.51 to 2.75 is B+, from 2.01 to 2.50 is awarded ‘B’ grade, with 1.51 to 2.00 is accredited with ‘C’ grade and institution below 1.50 is awarded ‘D’ grade.
