U.P. makes 20% contribution to India’s grain output: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday emphasised the unwavering commitment of the double engine government to empowering farmers and ensuring opportunities for their progress in all circumstances. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel with State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates the three-day 'Regional Fruit, Vegetable and Flower Exhibition 2024', at Raj Bhavan, in Lucknow on Saturday. (Yogi Adityanath-X)

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 55th regional fruit, vegetable and flower exhibition-2024 at Raj Bhavan here. He said Uttar Pradesh despite constituting only 11% of India’s total cultivable land, contributes over 20% to the country’s overall food grain production.

The chief minister inaugurated the exhibition with governor Anandiben Patel. Expressing gratitude to the governor for her steadfast commitment to hosting this event annually within the Raj Bhavan courtyard, Yogi Adityanath underscored its significance in fostering agricultural advancement.

“Within U.P., though farmers utilise only 10% of cultivable land for horticultural endeavours, they contribute a remarkable 24% to the total GDP of agriculture,” he remarked.

He mentioned the pivotal role of horticultural farming alongside traditional methods in significantly augmenting farmers’ incomes.

Subsequently, the governor and chief minister toured the exhibition, which spans three days till February 19. Yogi Adityanath engaged with department officials and farmers, seeking insights into produce varieties, import-export dynamics, and agricultural trends. Together, they unveiled a commemorative souvenir marking the occasion.

The chief minister emphasised aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to increase farmers’ incomes manifold and bolster rural economies, thereby combating malnutrition and enhancing overall well-being through enriched nutrition from horticultural produce.

PROGRESSIVE FARMERS HONOURED

Progressive farmers from across Uttar Pradesh, championing innovations such as dragon fruit, strawberries, and advanced techniques like polyhouse farming, were felicitated at the ceremony.

Those felicitated included Vishnudatt Pandey from Rae Bareli, Ayush Aggarwal from Pilibhit, and Usha Upadhyay from Saharanpur, among others, by the governor and chief minister.

Horticulture minister Dinesh Pratap Singh, chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, agriculture production commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh, and principal secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad graced the occasion with their presence.