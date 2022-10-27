UP man died due to transfusion of poorly preserved platelets, not juice

A 30-year-old dengue patient died at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj due to a transfusion of “poorly preserved” and not “fake or contaminated platelets” as was reported earlier, an inquiry committee has concluded.

The matter hit headlines after Pradeep Pandey’s family alleged fruit juice was transfused into him instead of platelets.

The three-member committee found negligence on part of Global Hospital from where Pandey was shifted to another hospital where he died on October 19. Officials said they have begun the process of cancelling the Global Hospital’s registration.

The panel found the patient was also administered antibiotics without proper testing during treatment at the Global Hospital which also lowered his platelets and contributed to his death.

Prayagraj district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri said chief medical officer Nanak Saran has been instructed to take action against the hospital. “The police, which are also probing the matter, would take their own action.”

Sharan said gross negligence was found in the treatment of the patient. “The doctors, who treated the patient, first did not appear before the panel and later claimed they did not treat him. In this too, gross negligence of the hospital administration has come to the fore. The hospital’s registration is being cancelled.”

Pandey’s brother-in-law, Saurabh Tripathi, said they donated blood and arranged for the platelets from the SRN Hospital’s blood bank. “They were given to him and he showed signs of improvement. A man arranged five units of platelets at a cost of ₹25,000 on October 17. As soon as these were transfused, his condition started deteriorating.”

A First Information Report has been registered including against doctors of Global Hospital.