UP: Man held for raping minor
A 22-year-old man was arrested in Mohanlalganj area on Wednesday for raping a 16-year-old girl by threatening to share her objectionable video on social media platforms.
Police officials said the man has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 for rape, 328 for giving drink laced with sedative and 506 for criminal intimidation as well as the charges under section ¾ of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and 67 IT act for threatening to upload her objectionable video on social media platforms.
The press note shared by the Lucknow police stated that the accused was identified as Amit Kumar alias Monu, a resident of station road under Nigoha police station limits. Amit’s elder brother runs a coaching institute in Mohanlalganj and the girl visited the institute where he developed friendship with her.
The police said the accused allegedly made objectionable video of the girl by giving her drink laced with sedative and later raped her by threatening to make it viral. The girl alleged that the accused called her at his home and raped her around a month ago. The girl has been sent for medical examination while the accused has been sent to jail in judicial custody. The police said further investigation in the matter is underway.
In another incident, a 36-year-old man Vijay Kumar was arrested from Chinhat area on Wednesday in connection with a case registered against him for molesting a minor girl. Police said the accused has been booked under IPC section 354 for molestation and section 7/8 of POCSO Act.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics