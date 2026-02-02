Lucknow/Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh marked World Wetlands Day on Monday with a series of nature-centric events, including a bird festival at Deogarh in Lalitpur district. UP marks World Wetlands Day with nature festival, birdwatching events across state

The state government also reiterated its push to position Bundelkhand as an emerging eco-tourism destination, an official statement said.

The Nature and Bird Festival was organised at Deogarh's Mahavir Swami Wildlife Sanctuary, under the theme "Wetlands and Traditional Knowledge: Celebrating Cultural Heritage."

During the occasion, tourism projects worth over ₹24 crore were inaugurated, with the foundation stone laid to improve visitor facilities and enhance the overall tourism experience.

After inaugurating the festival, Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said the initiative reflects the state's commitment to promoting eco-tourism through conservation of wetlands and biodiversity.

Addressing the gathering, Singh said Bundelkhand is steadily being placed on the global eco-tourism map and that Deogarh, with its unique blend of natural and cultural heritage, has a crucial role in this effort.

He described the festival as an "important platform to build long-term awareness about wetlands, wildlife conservation and responsible tourism."

Singh said Deogarh and Lalitpur offer a rare combination of ancient Jain temples, Buddhist caves, the Dashavatar Temple and rich biodiversity along the Betwa river, making the area ideal for nature-based tourism such as birdwatching, wetland trails and nature walks.

Singh said that after initiatives like "One District One Product" and "One District One Cuisine", Uttar Pradesh is now moving towards the vision of "One District One Wetland".

He added that the Eco Tourism Development Board is actively engaging youth tourism clubs and students through exposure visits to bird sanctuaries and awareness programmes to nurture future ambassadors of eco-tourism, while also focusing on developing lesser-known destinations in every district.

The Forest Department has identified 52 wetlands for developing basic facilities around them, he said, adding that tourism infrastructure will also be strengthened at the state's 11 Ramsar sites and four tiger reserves.

Singh further said that delegations from countries such as the UK, Germany, Australia and the US have already included destinations from the state in their travel itineraries.

Reaffirming the government's focus on Bundelkhand, the minister said tourism development works are progressing rapidly in Lalitpur and Jhansi.

Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Arun Saxena said the festival highlights Uttar Pradesh's commitment to biodiversity conservation and environmental balance.

Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Krishna Pal Malik said rivers, wetlands, forests and migratory birds are an invaluable part of the state's natural heritage and stressed that development must progress in harmony with nature.

A coffee table book, the Sarus Winter Census 2025 report, along with other awareness material, was released during the festival.

Technical sessions on wetland ecosystems, bird conservation and responsible rural and eco-tourism were also held.

World Wetland Day was also observed at Gorakhpur's Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan Zoological Park, where nature lovers participated in an early morning birdwatching programme at the zoo's wetland area.

The programme saw participants spot several local and migratory waterbirds, including painted stork, Asian openbill, grey heron and common coot.

Highlighting the importance of wetlands, Heritage Foundation patron Anita Agrawal said wetlands play a vital role in biodiversity conservation, groundwater recharge and climate balance, adding that increasing bird numbers are a sign of a healthy ecosystem.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.