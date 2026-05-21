UP may keep village pradhans ‘in power’ even after their tenure

LUCKNOW In what could be seen as a move to retain the Bharatiya Janata Party’s grassroots network ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, the UP government is actively considering appointing village pradhans as administrators following the expiry of five-year term of existing gram panchayats on May 26, marking a significant departure from past practice. Pradhans, who often play a key role in mobilising voters at the village level, form an influential network of around 58,000 elected representatives across the state. (Pic for representation)

If implemented, it would be the first time in the state’s history that elected pradhans are retained in administrative capacities post-tenure. Traditionally, the state has appointed assistant development officers (panchayat) to oversee operations during the interim period between the expiry of terms and fresh elections.

Pradhans, who often play a key role in mobilising voters at the village level, form an influential network of around 58,000 elected representatives across the state. Officials confirmed the move was being considered following a demand by the Rashtriya Panchayati Raj Gram Pradhan Sangathan, which has repeatedly recently urged the government to allow outgoing pradhans to continue as administrators after the expiry of panchayat terms.

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath recently heard the Pradhan Sangh’s delegation carefully and gave no assurance, but discussions have since been underway and all indications are that pradhans themselves may be appointed administrators in a break from the past practice,” said a senior panchayati raj department official.

Earlier, minister for panchayati raj, Om Prakash Rajbhar, also assured panchayat representatives at a function that he would propose appointing pradhans as administators during the interim period, as done in Rajasthan.

The issue assumes significance as the terms of village panchayats end on May 26 while panchayat elections are now unlikely before April-May next year.

On Monday, the Yogi Adityanath cabinet approved a proposal to set up a dedicated commission for conducting a triple test exercise to determine backwardness before reserving seats for OBCs in the three-tier panchayat system. The commission has been given six months to submit its report, making timely elections difficult.

Sources said the government was considering deferring the elections for six months initially and may subsequently seek another extension through an ordinance, if required.

The Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Raj Act does not specifically define who can be appointed an “administrator”. Section 12(3A) of the Act provides that where, due to unavoidable circumstances or public interest, elections cannot be held before expiry of the panchayat term, the state government or an authorised officer may appoint an administrator for a period not exceeding six months.

The provision states that “all powers, functions and duties of the gram panchayat, its pradhan and committees shall vest in and be exercised, performed and discharged by such administrator.”

Officials said the Act gives the government flexibility as it does not prescribe that only a government officer could be appointed.

The move, however, may have wider implications. Sources indicated that if outgoing village pradhans are appointed administrators, similar demands may emerge from kshetra panchayat and zila panchayat representatives whose terms end in July.

Traditionally, sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) have been appointed administrators of kshetra panchayats and district magistrates (DMs) for zila panchayats.

While panchayat elections in UP have previously been deferred, officials said such postponements generally did not exceed six months. This time, however, the delay could extend beyond that period because the government is believed to have intended to hold them only the after conclusion of Assembly elections.

States such as Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra are said to have precedents of extending panchayat elections beyond six months and appointing elected representatives as interim administrators, officials said.

“The proposed move could therefore provide the ruling BJP not only an administrative arrangement, but also continued engagement with an extensive rural network ahead of a politically crucial 2027 electoral battle,” the official said.