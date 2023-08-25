Pvt ITIs in U.P. not to increase fees in current session too

Private Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) will not increase fees in the current academic session 2023-24, said the U.P. minister of state for vocational education, skill development and entrepreneurship (independent charge) Kapil Dev Agarwal, here, on Friday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

In a press statement, the minister said that keeping in view the interests of parents and youth, it has been decided not to increase fees in private ITIs even in the current academic session 2023-24.

He said that in view of the problems being faced by most parents due to the effects of the pandemic, the fee for private industrial training institutes fixed for the year 2018 was kept as it was.

In this regard, a necessary mandate has been issued by Abhishek Singh, special secretary, vocational education, skill development and entrepreneurship department.