UP minister Rakesh Sachan sentenced to 1 year in jail under Arms Act, gets bail
Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Rakesh Sachan was sentenced to one-year imprisonment in a 31-year-old case for possession of a rifle without an arms licence in Kanpur’s Naubasta area and released on ₹50,000 bail.
Reacting to the court verdict, Sachan, who was also fined ₹50,000, said: “We respect the court’s verdict, but we will go in appeal in the sessions court against this decision.”
A controversy erupted on August 6 after Sachan was found guilty and disappeared with a copy of the court file soon after. Kamini, the reader of the judge, subsequently filed a complaint with the Kotwali police station, alleging that Rakesh Sachan took away the file that his lawyers had taken from her to review the verdict. HT has a copy of the complaint.
Before Monday’s court hearing, Sachan spent an hour with his lawyers and told reporters that the case against him was bogus. “I am going to the court of my own volition; the court never gave me any notice to appear. Media painted that I ran away with the copy of the order. That I am going to court is my message that I am very much here and deeply respect the law,” he said.
He was later taken into custody before the jail sentence was pronounced by the judge.
A one-year jail sentence does impact his membership in the state assembly.
The case against him was lodged when the then station officer Upendra Singh Udailia had arrested him with a rifle for which he could not produce the licence. Sachan had claimed that the gun belonged to his grandfather.
Samajwadi Party city president Imran Idris said the fact that the Kanpur police did not register an FIR against the minister despite the court official’s complaint speaks volumes of his clout.
“The information earlier (was) that he was sentenced to three years. That is why he took away the order copy from the court,” he claimed. To be sure, the judgment was only pronounced on Monday, not Saturday when the judge only ruled on his guilt.
-
Kolkata Police issues notice to senior ED official in alleged PIL-for-extortion scam
The Kolkata Police have sent a notice to a senior official of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged Public Interest Litigation-for-extortion scam in which the cops have already arrested a Jharkhand-based lawyer. Joint director of the federal agency based in Bhubaneshwar, Subodh Kumar was posted in Ranchi between 2016 and 2022. He was transferred to Odisha a few months back. The city police had arrested a Jharkhand-based lawyer, Rajiv Kumar, allegedly for extorting money from a city-based businessman.
-
Haryana Congress MLAs walk out over debate on law and order issue
Opposition Congress MLAs walked out of the Haryana assembly on the opening day of the monsoon session, demanding a debate on the “deteriorating law and order” in the state. Eighteen Congress legislators had moved an adjournment motion, however, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said it had been clubbed with the calling attention notice on the same issue and said the debate would be held at length on the issue.
-
'Idgah Maidan' land belongs to Revenue Department: Karnataka Minister
Amid controversy over the ownership of 'Idgah Maidan' in the heart of the city, the Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the land belongs to the Revenue Department and it will decide on its usage. Seeking to end the controversy over Wakf Board claiming right over the 'Idgah Maidan' at Chamarajpet, the Minister said the department will decide how it should be used.
-
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut remanded in judicial custody, sent to Arthur Road jail
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was sent to central Mumbai's Arthur Road jail on Monday after the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court remanded him in judicial custody till August 22. The enforcement directorate arrested Raut late in the night on July 31 in connection with the money laundering case involving the Patra Chawl redevelopment project in Goregaon.
-
"What if you are the mayor.." asks former Bengaluru top cop. Twitter responds
Bengaluru's best and brightest have been asked their plans for the city should they be elected a corporator or mayor in the forthcoming Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) civic body polls. Karnataka will vote for a new government next year and the civic body election is widely seen as a key precursor to the 2023 exercise. A former Bengaluru police commissioner, the vice president of the state's Aam Aadmi Party unit and Bhaskar Rao received several responses. Some felt Bengaluru had more to worry about than traffic and potholes.
