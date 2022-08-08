Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP minister Rakesh Sachan sentenced to 1 year in jail under Arms Act, gets bail

UP minister Rakesh Sachan sentenced to 1 year in jail under Arms Act, gets bail

lucknow news
Published on Aug 08, 2022 07:23 PM IST
UP minister Rakesh Sachan, who has described the Arms Act case against him as bogus, said he will file an appeal against his conviction
Rakesh Sachan had been with the Samajwadi Party and Congress before he switched to the BJP in January this year and was inducted into chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s UP cabinet (PTI)
Rakesh Sachan had been with the Samajwadi Party and Congress before he switched to the BJP in January this year and was inducted into chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s UP cabinet (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Rakesh Sachan was sentenced to one-year imprisonment in a 31-year-old case for possession of a rifle without an arms licence in Kanpur’s Naubasta area and released on 50,000 bail.

Reacting to the court verdict, Sachan, who was also fined 50,000, said: “We respect the court’s verdict, but we will go in appeal in the sessions court against this decision.”

A controversy erupted on August 6 after Sachan was found guilty and disappeared with a copy of the court file soon after. Kamini, the reader of the judge, subsequently filed a complaint with the Kotwali police station, alleging that Rakesh Sachan took away the file that his lawyers had taken from her to review the verdict. HT has a copy of the complaint.

Before Monday’s court hearing, Sachan spent an hour with his lawyers and told reporters that the case against him was bogus. “I am going to the court of my own volition; the court never gave me any notice to appear. Media painted that I ran away with the copy of the order. That I am going to court is my message that I am very much here and deeply respect the law,” he said.

He was later taken into custody before the jail sentence was pronounced by the judge.

A one-year jail sentence does impact his membership in the state assembly.

The case against him was lodged when the then station officer Upendra Singh Udailia had arrested him with a rifle for which he could not produce the licence. Sachan had claimed that the gun belonged to his grandfather.

Samajwadi Party city president Imran Idris said the fact that the Kanpur police did not register an FIR against the minister despite the court official’s complaint speaks volumes of his clout.

“The information earlier (was) that he was sentenced to three years. That is why he took away the order copy from the court,” he claimed. To be sure, the judgment was only pronounced on Monday, not Saturday when the judge only ruled on his guilt.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The Kolkata Police have sent a notice to a senior official of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged Public Interest Litigation-for-extortion scam in which a Jharkhand based lawyer was held recently. (HT PHOTO.)

    Kolkata Police issues notice to senior ED official in alleged PIL-for-extortion scam

    The Kolkata Police have sent a notice to a senior official of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged Public Interest Litigation-for-extortion scam in which the cops have already arrested a Jharkhand-based lawyer. Joint director of the federal agency based in Bhubaneshwar, Subodh Kumar was posted in Ranchi between 2016 and 2022. He was transferred to Odisha a few months back. The city police had arrested a Jharkhand-based lawyer, Rajiv Kumar, allegedly for extorting money from a city-based businessman.

  • Leader of Opposition and former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda asked the Speaker to review the decision and accept the Congress demand. The Speaker refused saying the debate would be held under the calling attention notice and assured that enough time would be given to the Congress to speak on the issue. At this, the Congress MLAs walked out of the House. (HT File Photo)

    Haryana Congress MLAs walk out over debate on law and order issue

    Opposition Congress MLAs walked out of the Haryana assembly on the opening day of the monsoon session, demanding a debate on the “deteriorating law and order” in the state. Eighteen Congress legislators had moved an adjournment motion, however, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said it had been clubbed with the calling attention notice on the same issue and said the debate would be held at length on the issue.

  • &nbsp;Idgah Maidan at Chamarajpet, in Bengaluru.&nbsp;

    'Idgah Maidan' land belongs to Revenue Department: Karnataka Minister

    Amid controversy over the ownership of 'Idgah Maidan' in the heart of the city, the Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the land belongs to the Revenue Department and it will decide on its usage. Seeking to end the controversy over Wakf Board claiming right over the 'Idgah Maidan' at Chamarajpet, the Minister said the department will decide how it should be used.

  • Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut waves to his supporters before being taken for production before a special court after his ED custody came to an end on Monday (HT Photo/Bhushan Koyande)

    Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut remanded in judicial custody, sent to Arthur Road jail

    Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was sent to central Mumbai's Arthur Road jail on Monday after the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court remanded him in judicial custody till August 22. The enforcement directorate arrested Raut late in the night on July 31 in connection with the money laundering case involving the Patra Chawl redevelopment project in Goregaon.

  • Karnataka will vote for a new government next year and the civic body election is widely seen as a key precursor to the 2023 exercise.

    "What if you are the mayor.." asks former Bengaluru top cop. Twitter responds

    Bengaluru's best and brightest have been asked their plans for the city should they be elected a corporator or mayor in the forthcoming Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) civic body polls. Karnataka will vote for a new government next year and the civic body election is widely seen as a key precursor to the 2023 exercise. A former Bengaluru police commissioner, the vice president of the state's Aam Aadmi Party unit and Bhaskar Rao received several responses. Some felt Bengaluru had more to worry about than traffic and potholes.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out