UP minister stresses importance of tech for growth

Uttar Pradesh minister of state (independent charge) for social welfare Asim Arun on Sunday said the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the hard work of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath towards providing equal opportunities to all sections of the society and take them together in the journey of economic development are the guiding force for all.

He also stressed on the need of on-line education and technological innovation saying India has the potential to become a world leader in some of the technological areas in near future.

The minister expressed these views while addressing a gathering during his visit to Dayalbagh Educational Institute (DEI), a deemed university, where National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets of the institute gave him a guard of honour.

On the occasion, DEI organised an exhibition in Centre for Agriculture and Rural Technology (CART) complex showcasing a wide range of skill-based innovative products and programmes run by the institute.

The minister appreciated the exhibition and commended the skills, dedication, discipline and enthusiasm shown by all participating students, staff and programme in-charges. He also took interest in a variety of projects and models shown by students and motivated them to work harder and do quality driven work in their future endeavours.

Projects related to 3-D printing, shoes and leather technology goods, robotics, textile, dairy products, bamboo technology, food processing and electric vehicles were the attractions of the event. Arun also praised the products and activities run by Dayalbagh Mahila Association.

Gur Swarup Sood, president, DEI, and “Satsang Sabha” presented a brief history of Dayalbagh and its development. Prof PK Kalra, director, DEI, apprised the minister of the achievements of the institute.

“Dayalbagh is known for working towards upliftment of socially and economically marginalised people through its various social welfare related activities and agriculture & educational programmes,” the minister said.

Arun also virtually interacted with DEI’s staff and volunteers at Rajaborari centre, Madhya Pradesh, and complimented DEI for providing a platform for skilling and livelihood to the people residing even in tribal areas over there.