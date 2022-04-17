UP minister stresses importance of tech for growth
Uttar Pradesh minister of state (independent charge) for social welfare Asim Arun on Sunday said the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the hard work of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath towards providing equal opportunities to all sections of the society and take them together in the journey of economic development are the guiding force for all.
He also stressed on the need of on-line education and technological innovation saying India has the potential to become a world leader in some of the technological areas in near future.
The minister expressed these views while addressing a gathering during his visit to Dayalbagh Educational Institute (DEI), a deemed university, where National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets of the institute gave him a guard of honour.
On the occasion, DEI organised an exhibition in Centre for Agriculture and Rural Technology (CART) complex showcasing a wide range of skill-based innovative products and programmes run by the institute.
The minister appreciated the exhibition and commended the skills, dedication, discipline and enthusiasm shown by all participating students, staff and programme in-charges. He also took interest in a variety of projects and models shown by students and motivated them to work harder and do quality driven work in their future endeavours.
Projects related to 3-D printing, shoes and leather technology goods, robotics, textile, dairy products, bamboo technology, food processing and electric vehicles were the attractions of the event. Arun also praised the products and activities run by Dayalbagh Mahila Association.
Gur Swarup Sood, president, DEI, and “Satsang Sabha” presented a brief history of Dayalbagh and its development. Prof PK Kalra, director, DEI, apprised the minister of the achievements of the institute.
“Dayalbagh is known for working towards upliftment of socially and economically marginalised people through its various social welfare related activities and agriculture & educational programmes,” the minister said.
Arun also virtually interacted with DEI’s staff and volunteers at Rajaborari centre, Madhya Pradesh, and complimented DEI for providing a platform for skilling and livelihood to the people residing even in tribal areas over there.
-
Major fire breaks out at Sonepat factory, 100 employees rescued
A major fire broke out at a chemical factory in Sonepat's Kundli industrial area on Sunday, police said. The blaze was reported at Agson Global's unit around 5pm and at least 30 fire tenders, many of them from neighbouring Delhi, were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Kundli station house officer Ranbir Singh said nearly 100 employees of the company have been rescued safely.
-
Delhi reports 12% increase in daily Covid-19 cases
The Covid-19 surge in the national capital continues. Delhi on Sunday recorded 517 cases in the last 24 hours, 56 more than Saturday's tally. No Covid-related deaths were reported in the national capital, the Delhi government's health bulletin revealed. The positivity rate in the national capital now stands at 4.21 per cent. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority will hold a meeting on Wednesday to assess the situation in the capital.
-
Kashmir: Militants manage to flee from encounter site in Anantnag
The militants who were engaged in a gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir's Anantnag district in which an army jawan was killed on Saturday have escaped from the encounter site, officials said on Sunday. They said that there was no further exchange of fire between militants and security forces near Watnar village of Anantnag. “The terrorists escaped after killing an army jawan,” said an official manning police control room, Anantnag.
-
Himachal: Rain likely from tomorrow for 3 days, says Met
The people of Himachal are likely to get relief from the scorching heat as the MeT department has forecast rain for three days from Tuesday onwards. Shimla Met department director Surender Paul said a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to get activated over the region, which may cause rains in most part of the state from April 19 to April 21. Average minimum temperatures were normal and average maximum temperatures were above normal.
-
3 dead as car plunges into Ravi river in Chamba
Three men were killed when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into Ravi river in Bharmour sub-division of Chamba district late on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as 32-year-old Vikram Singh, a resident of Kuther village in Ulansa panchayat and Kamal Sharma and Payar Chand of Sulakhar village. Police have registered a case and further investigations are on. This year, 25 deaths have been reported to date.
