U.P.: Missing Prayagraj boy’s body found in pond, kin allege foul play

The body of a 15-year-old missing boy was found floating in a pond in Gadaipur village under Mauaima police in trans-Ganga region of the district on Monday, police said. The kin of the deceased identified as Mohd Zaid alleged a foul play in the incident.

The body had been sent for autopsy and further investigations will be carried out after receiving a formal complaint, police said. As per reports, a resident of Gadaipur village, Mohd Zaid, son of Mohammad Harun, was a high school student.

On January 25, Zaid left home but failed to return following which his kin lodged a complaint. Two days later, his slippers were found close to a pond in the village. His kin engaged divers to search for him in the pond but to no avail. On Monday morning, villagers spotted Zaid’s body floating in the pond and informed his kin and the police about it.

Mauaima police reached the spot and took the body in their custody. Zaid’s father and other family members alleged that he was abducted and murdered, police said. Station house officer, Mauaima police station, Suresh Kumar Singh said further probe into the matter was under way.