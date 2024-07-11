U.P. Monsoon session likely by month-end or 1st week of Aug

The Uttar Pradesh government is exploring the option of convening the monsoon session of the state legislature either by the end of this month or the first week of August. For Representation Only (PTI File)

It is constitutionally bound to convene the legislature before August 10 as there should not be a gap of six months between two sessions. The state legislature’s budget session had commenced on February 2 was adjourned sine die on February 10.

“... six months shall not intervene between its last sitting (of state legislature) in one session and the date appointed for its first sitting in the next session,” reads the provision of Article 174 of the Constitution of India.

Under the provisions of the new Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the UP Legislative Assembly-2023, the state government needs to give a week’s notice (against 14-day notice provided in rules earlier) to convene the session.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has been meeting his party’s MPs, legislators and other prominent leaders to get feedback. The BJP, at the organisation level too, is busy getting feedback about the party’s disappointment in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The party’s state executive is scheduled to meet here on July 14.

As the ruling BJP and the Opposition led by INDIA bloc (comprising the Samajwadi Party and the Congress) will come face to face in the House for the first time after 2024 Lok Sabha poll results, all eyes will be set on the Monsoon session.

“The state government may convene the session by the end of July 2024. We don’t have much pending business for the legislature’s approval. So, the session is likely to be brief. But the state cabinet may soon take a call to convene the monsoon session in the next few days,” said a senior minister of the Yogi Adityanath government.

The Samajwadi Party, the leading opposition party, too needs to work out its strategy. The SP so far has adopted an aggressive stance. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who held the office of Leader of Opposition in the state legislative assembly, has resigned as MLA following his election to Lok Sabha from Kannauj. The SP will have to appoint another party leader as the new LoP and take a call on the strategy to be adopted in the legislature.

“The state government must convene the monsoon session. It is bound by the Constitution to do so. Many districts are affected by the floods. Agitating youths, the law-and-order situation and rising inflation are important issues. As far as the issue of LoP is concerned the party’s leadership will take a call,” said Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary.

“We have big issues to raise concerning the youths, farmers and the rising inflation. We want a longer monsoon session so that these issues can be debated in the House,” said Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’.