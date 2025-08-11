UP Monsoon session: Opposition created din even during obituary references, says Suresh Khanna

Uttar Pradesh parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna on Monday said it was extremely unfortunate for the state that the assembly proceedings were disrupted due to the anarchic attitude and ruckus created by the Opposition on the opening day of the Monsoon session. Uttar Pradesh parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna on way to attend the Monsoon session of the UP legislature on Monday. (HT Photo)

“For the first time in the history of the assembly, the Opposition acted in a highly indecent manner and created disorder even during the obituary references, violating tradition. The chief minister responded to the questions raised by the leader of the Opposition, yet the Opposition continued with its negative mindset,” Khanna said at a press conference on Monday.

“The chief minister, the leader of the House, and the entire government were present in the House to provide answers to the questions raised by the Opposition. However, due to the irresponsible and undemocratic behaviour of the Opposition, the proceedings had to be adjourned,” he said.

Citizens of UP should also take serious note of the Opposition’s chaos and irresponsible conduct, he said, adding that this kind of work culture of the Opposition is an obstacle to public welfare and the development of the state. It cannot be justified in any way to stall the House proceedings by raising irrelevant and unproductive issues, Khanna said.

“The state government has been consistently working for public welfare and the development of the state for the past eight years, but the progress and prosperity of the people of the state do not sit well with the Opposition,” he said.

Even during the motion to adjourn proceedings, cooperation was expected from the Opposition to allow the House to function, however, the Opposition still did not let the session continue, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a pledge to make India a developed nation by the year 2047 and in line with this vision, under the guidance and able leadership of chief minister, the Yogi government is committed to making Uttar Pradesh a developed and self-reliant state by 2047, he said.

A vision document for development has also been prepared and a 24-hour discussion is scheduled in the assembly from August 13 on what kind of state we want to build, Khanna said.