UP Nagar Palika Parishad elections LIVE updates: With BJP nearing 100 seats, SP struggles at 59
UP Nagar Palika Parishad elections LIVE updates: With BJP nearing 100 seats, SP struggles at 59

lucknow news
Updated on May 13, 2023 01:19 PM IST

UP Nagar Palika Parishad polls updates: The counting for the 2023 Uttar Pradesh civic bodies elections is underway.

Election staff performing counting duties of UP civic polls.
Election staff performing counting duties of UP civic polls.
BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar
The high-voltage Uttar Pradesh Nagar Palika Parishad elections will end today with the declaration of results. The voting for the civic polls was held in two phases on May 4 and 11 amid a lower voter turnout with only a little more 52% the 4.32 crore eligible voters having exercised their franchise.  Follow here for all updates.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 13, 2023 01:08 PM IST

    UP municipality elections results LIVE

    Municipality Nawabganj

    Sheela Singh (SP) 8606

    Shashi Srivastava (BJP) 4145

  • May 13, 2023 01:04 PM IST

    UP Nagar Palika chunav counting updates: Trends in Hardoi

    Independent leads on two, BJP and BSP ahead on one each

    Hardoi Municipality: BJP's Madhur Mishra ahead

    Mallawan Municipality: Independent Tabassum ahead

    Sandi Municipality: BSP's Ramji ahead

    Bilgram Municipality: Independent Radharaman ahead

    Pihani Municipality: Shaheen Bano of SP is ahead

    Shahabad Municipality: Nasreen Bano SP ahead

    Sandila Municipality: SP's Rais Ansari ahead

  • May 13, 2023 12:48 PM IST

    First round updates from Fatehpur

    Fatehpur

    BJP Party--7769

    SP--7510

    BSP--2796

    Bindki

    BJP--3584

    SP--2461

    Independent --1021

     

  • May 13, 2023 12:37 PM IST

    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on BJP's Karnataka assembly election loss

  • May 13, 2023 12:30 PM IST

    Gonda civic body election trends

     

    Gonda Municipality

    Laxmi Raichandani (BJP) -2921

    Sandhya Srivastava (Independent)-2333

    Uzma Rashid (SP) -3066

    SP candidate ahead

    Nawabganj Municipality

    Satendra Singh (Independent) 1164

    Akanksha Singh (Independent)1206

     

  • May 13, 2023 12:26 PM IST

    Nagar Nikay chunav live updates

    Nagar Palika Parishad Nawabganj Barabanki

    BJP Shashi Srivastava 4145

    SP Sheela Singh 8606

    SP candidate ahead of 4461

  • May 13, 2023 12:19 PM IST

    Ruckus at counting place on pressure to legalise illegal votes

    Sant Kabir Nagar:

    During the ongoing counting of votes in the HR Degree College campus of Sant Kabir Nagar on Saturday, there was a ruckus in Khalilabad Nagar Palika Parishad over illegal voting. Agents of BJP candidate Shyamsundar Verma were insisting on counting the votes which were declared invalid due to the border being stamped. Agents of BJP and SP supported independent candidate Jagat Jaiswal came face to face regarding this. Fierce bickering started from both the sides before police intervened to control it.

  • May 13, 2023 12:14 PM IST

    Fresh updates from Etawah

    SP and independents ahead in Etawah, BJP far behind

    SP ahead in all three municipalities

    Etawah: Jyoti Gupta SP ahead

    Bharthana: Ajay Yadav Gullu SP ahead

    Jaswantnagar: Satyanarayan SP ahead

     

  • May 13, 2023 12:10 PM IST

    Interesting fight in Ballia!

    Ballia Municipality

    BJP: 4864

    Independent : 3293

    SP : 1950

    BJP ahead by 1571 votes after first round

  • May 13, 2023 11:53 AM IST

    UP Nagar Palika elections counting LIVE

    Maharajganj Municipality Update

    SP 4,422

    BJP 3,552

    BSP 2,264

    INC 891

    Independent 32

  • May 13, 2023 11:45 AM IST

    UP civic polls counting

    Status of civic bodies in Azamgarh

    Municipality Azamgarh: SP ahead, BJP on second

    Municipality Mubarakpur: Independent candidate ahead, SP on second number, BJP at number three

    Municipality Bilariaganj: SP ahead, BSP on second, AIMIM on third number, BJP at number four

  • May 13, 2023 11:41 AM IST

    Nagar Palika counting updates

    Sambhal counting update

    Chandausi Nagar Palika

    Round-01

    1. Lata Varshney (Independent) – 3123

    2. Priyanka - (BJP) - 1307

    3. Khadija Warsi - (SP) - 1031

    4. Humaira Gayur - (BSP) - 167

    5. Doli (Congress) – 54

  • May 13, 2023 11:39 AM IST

    UP Nagar Panchayat chunav updates: Bicycle racing in Etawah

    SP and independents ahead in Etawah, BJP far behind

    SP ahead in all three municipalities

    Etawah: Jyoti Gupta SP ahead

    Bharthana: Ajay Yadav Gullu SP ahead

    Jaswantnagar: Satyanarayan SP ahead

  • May 13, 2023 11:33 AM IST

    The contest is heating up both on paper and on the field!

    Supporters of BJP candidate Vinay and SP's agent Bijendra Pal Yadav came face to face at the counting site in Padrauna Municipality. The police handled it with difficulty.
    Supporters of BJP candidate Vinay and SP's agent Bijendra Pal Yadav came face to face at the counting site in Padrauna Municipality. The police handled it with difficulty.
  • May 13, 2023 11:30 AM IST

    UP Municipality election updates: From Kushinagar

    Kushinagar district

    SP candidate ahead of BJP by 1134 votes in Hata Municipality

    SP 6066

    BJP 4932

    BSP 3984

  • May 13, 2023 11:29 AM IST

    UP Nikay chunav counting: Updates from Deoria

    Independent candidate ahead of BJP in Municipality Deoria

    Shilpi Modanwal(Independent)4010

    Alka Singh (BJP) from BJP - 3566

    Indu Devi (SP) – 3070

    Shanti Devi (BSP) – 680

    Manorama Kushwaha (Congress) – 203

  • May 13, 2023 11:26 AM IST

    BJP leads in Jhansi

    BJP leads in 5 Nagar Palika seats

  • May 13, 2023 11:19 AM IST

    UP Nagar Palika election results updates

    Kaushambi Municipal Corporation Election Result Trend

    Municipal Council-02

    (BSP on one, BJP ahead on one)

    Manjhanpur- BSP ahead

    Bharwari - BJP ahead

  • May 13, 2023 11:17 AM IST

    UP Nikay chunav LIVE updates

    Kandhla Municipality

    first round

    BJP- Naresh Saini 1616

    SP - Nazmul 1570

    RLD - Faisal Baig 1381

     

  • May 13, 2023 11:12 AM IST

    Want to check updates of Municipal corporation polls?

    UP municipal election results 2023 LIVE: BJP leads on 15 mayor seats, BSP on 2

  • May 13, 2023 11:07 AM IST

    Fresh updates from Hamirpur

    Three municipalities in Hamirpur: BJP on two, BSP ahead on one

    Hamirpur -

    BJP candidate Kuldeep Nishad ahead by 1133 votes

    Moudha -

    BSP candidate Raza Mohammad alias Srinath leading by 1030 votes,

    BJP's Valmiki Goswami in second place

    Rath -

    BJP candidate Srinivas Budhauliya with 3100 votes ahead of 300 votes,

    Danish Khan of Samajwadi Party with 2800 votes on second number

  • May 13, 2023 11:05 AM IST

    BJP wins ward no. 23 of Loni Nagar Palika

    BJP candidate Rohit Bhardwaj won from ward no. 23 of Loni Municipality by 1650 votes.

  • May 13, 2023 10:51 AM IST

    UP Nagar Palika results updates

    Shamli Municipality

    first round

    BJP- Arvind Sangal-8704

    RLD- Vijay Kumar-5602

     

  • May 13, 2023 10:40 AM IST

    In case you want to check list of leading candidates on mayoral polls

    UP civic body polls 2023: List of leading mayor candidates

  • May 13, 2023 10:36 AM IST

    BJP ahead on two Nagar Palika seats of Unnao

    Unnao Update: 1st round trends

    3 municipality (BJP ahead in two)

    Unnao :- Shweta Mishra ahead of BJP

    Shuklaganj:- Kaumdi Pandey independent ahead

    Bangarmau:- Ramji Gupta ahead of Nirdal

  • May 13, 2023 10:35 AM IST

    Early trends from RaeBareli

    Sultanpur municipality first trends

    Total votes - 7206

    BJP 3460

    INC 1417

    SP 1062

    BSP 272

    you 294

    CPM 55

    AIMIM 388

  • May 13, 2023 10:21 AM IST

    Updates from Bulandshahr

    Bulandshahr flash

    A total of 15 votes were cast in the postal vote for the post of Syana Municipality President, Independent Rishipal got 8, BJP 6, BSP 0, AAP Party 0, RLD 0, Congress 0, Independent Mehboob got 1 vote.

  • May 13, 2023 10:19 AM IST

    Nagar Palika elections updates from Bijnor

    Dhampur Nagar Palika of Bijnor

    First round completed

    RLDA leads with 3,089 seats

    BJP 1,723

    Samajwadi 1,251

  • May 13, 2023 10:06 AM IST

    UP Nagar Palika chunav live updates

    SP candidate ahead from Bilariaganj

  • May 13, 2023 10:06 AM IST

    Uttar Pradesh Nagar Palika Parishad elections result live updates

    SP candidate ahead from Mubarakpur

  • May 13, 2023 10:04 AM IST

    Updates from Hamirpur

    Hamirpur 1st trend three municipality (BJP ahead in 2)

    1- BJP ahead in Hamirpur

    2- BJP ahead in Rath

    3- BSP ahead in Maudha

  • May 13, 2023 10:03 AM IST

    Uttar Pradesh Nagar Palika Parishad elections result live updates

    Samajwadi Party candidate Kanti Devi is leading in Bhadohi Municipality. Bharatiya Janata Party's Vinay Chaurasia is ahead in Suriyava.

    From Maharajganj Municipal Council, SP candidate Pushpalata Mangal got 20 votes in postal ballot, while BJP candidate Urmila Devi got 5 and BSP candidate Asha Devi got 9, Congress candidate Rita Bharti got 7 votes, SP candidate Pushpalata Mangal ahead in postal ballot. 

  • May 13, 2023 09:57 AM IST

    Nagar Palika  chunav results: Jalaun update

    Jalaun Update: 1st Round Trends

    4 municipality (BJP ahead in 2)

    Orai:- Rekha Verma BJP ahead

    Jalaun:- Neha Mittal BJP ahead

    Kalpi:- Atiq Dewan BSP is ahead

    Konch:- Vigyan Sirauthia Independent Forward

  • May 13, 2023 09:47 AM IST

    BJP leading on Sirsaganj Nagar Palika

    BJP leads by 1630 votes in Sirsaganj municipality of Firozabad.

  • May 13, 2023 09:41 AM IST

    Watch: Counting underway in Gorakhpur

  • May 13, 2023 09:39 AM IST

    Nagar Nikay chunav updates

    Balrampur Breaking

    BJP candidate Durga Prasad Gupta won in ward number 22.

  • May 13, 2023 09:37 AM IST

    Nagar Nikay chunav updates

    Balrampur Breaking

    Independent candidate Sarita Devi won by 92 votes from Ward No. 1 in the counting of Utraula Nagar Palika Parishad polls.

  • May 13, 2023 09:21 AM IST

    Nikay chunav updates from Lakhimpur Kheri

    The counting of votes for four municipalities and eight town panchayats of Lakhimpur Kheri from 8:30 am on Saturday. Candidates and agents were allowed entry to the counting venue amid heavy security arrangements. In terms of security, a round-the-clock course is deployed outside the counting venue.

  • May 13, 2023 09:13 AM IST

    Stampede at a Bahedi's polls counting site

    Naveen Mandi site in Bahedi municipality was made the counting site. The crowd started gathering since Saturday morning. People had set up shops outside the market. When there was overcrowding around the shops on the road, the police dispersed the crowd. Many shopkeepers were beaten up. Due to which there was a stampede.

  • May 13, 2023 09:10 AM IST

    Akhilesh Yadav on UP Nikay chunav

  • May 13, 2023 09:06 AM IST

    SP  ahead in Shikohabad Nagar Palika Parishad

    SP ahead in postal ballot in Shikohabad Municipality of Firozabad. Here SP got 38 votes, BJP 18, BSP 8, AAP got one vote.

  • May 13, 2023 08:58 AM IST

    UP Nikay chunav updates: From Nawabganj municipality of Barabanki

    Barabanki Election Vote Counting, Nawabganj municipality

    Votes received in postal ballot

    SP:21

    BJP: 9

    BSP: 2

    Rejected: 27

    Congress: 1

  • May 13, 2023 08:52 AM IST

    Nagar Palika chunav counting updates: First trend from loni

     

    RLD's candidate for the post of Loni Municipality Chairman Ranjita Dhama is leading in the counting of ballot papers. Loni is the first municipality in the state, where voting has been done with EVMs this time. Now counting of ballot paper is going on.

  • May 13, 2023 08:45 AM IST

    Nagar Palika chunav counting updates: From Sirsaganj municipality of Firozabad

    BJP ahead in postal ballot in Sirsaganj municipality of Firozabad

    BJP was ahead in counting of postal ballots in Sirsangj. Here out of 43 postal ballots, BJP got 35 votes, SP seven and BSP one.

  • May 13, 2023 08:43 AM IST

    Nikay chunav counting updates: From Sultanpur

    Thirteen tables have been set up in the Naveen Mandi premises for the counting of votes for the post of Municipal President and Councillor. In these, the votes cast in 104 booths will be counted. 13 wards will be counted in the first round and 12 wards in the second round.

    In the first round, 52 booths from ward number 1 to 13 will be counted. In the second round, counting of booths 53 to 104 from ward number 14 to 25 will be done. There are 104 ballot boxes for counting.

  • May 13, 2023 08:26 AM IST

    Result of 2017 Nagar Palika Parishad elections

    BJP was dominating in the 2017 civic elections. BJP's 70, SP's 45, BSP's 29 and Congress's 9 chairmen won in the Nagar Palika Parishad chairperson elections. BJP won 923, SP 477, BSP 262 and Congress 158 ward councillors in the Nagar Palika Parishad elections in 2017.

  • May 13, 2023 08:12 AM IST

    UP Nikay chunav updates: Security beefed up

  • May 13, 2023 08:06 AM IST

    Counting begins

    Counting for the 5,327 seats seats of Nagar Palika Parishad chunav has begin amid tight security.

  • May 13, 2023 08:02 AM IST

    Counting for Nagar Nikay chunav to begin shortly

  • May 13, 2023 07:54 AM IST

    How many nagar palika parishad chairpersons and members seats are in fray?

    Decision on 199 of nagar palika parishad chairpersons, 5,327 of nagar palika parishad members will be revealed today.

  • May 13, 2023 07:49 AM IST

    Civic polls saw heated electioneering

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath has sought support for the Bharatiya Janata Party by portraying civic bodies as the third engine of growth. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was seen asking for votes alleging filth, corruption and lack of development work. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party has tried to break into SP's vote by giving seats to many Muslim candidates. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party has attempted to get a foothold in the SP vote by fielding a large number of Muslim candidates. The Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Apna Dal, Nishad Party, and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) are also running in civic body elections, and the outcome will determine their weight in UP before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

  • May 13, 2023 07:15 AM IST

    Follow UP Nagar Panchayat elections results

    Click here: UP Nagar Panchayat elections 2023 results LIVE updates

  • May 13, 2023 07:13 AM IST

    Follow UP Nagar Nigam elections results

    Click here: UP Nagar Nigam elections 2023 results LIVE updates

  • May 13, 2023 07:06 AM IST

    UP civic polls were held in two phase on May 4 and 11

    The election was held in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. In the first phase, electors in 37 districts across 9 divisions - Agra, Devipatan, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Moradabad, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Saharanpur and Varanasi - exercised their right to vote, while in the second phase, voting took place in the remaining 38 districts across 8 divisions (Aligarh, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Basti, Chitrakoot, Kanpur and Mirzapur).

  • May 13, 2023 07:00 AM IST

    What is Nagar Palika Parishad?

    Nagar Palika Parishad, also known as Municipal Council, is a mid-level urban local body. It is created in smaller towns and urban areas with populations ranging from 20,000 to ten lakhs. Nagar Palika Parishad is led by a President who is chosen by the people and is assisted by council members.

  • May 13, 2023 06:40 AM IST

    Counting to begin shortly

    The counting of votes for the 2023 Uttar Pradesh nagar palika parishad polls will begin at 8 am on Saturday.

up election civic polls

