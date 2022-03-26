UP: ‘New pedagogy helping students learn difficult subjects with ease at CIS’
In spite of extended school closures due to the Covid pandemic which disrupted studies over almost two years, the children of City International School (CIS) were learning difficult subjects with ease, the school claimed in a press release.
On Saturday, the children of playgroup to Grade 9 put on display their prowess in mathematics. They showcased how they were learning difficult subjects like mathematics with ease. Reading levels are phenomenally high. Playgroup children are reading words and sentences.
“Kindergarten children are reading the difficult language of the newspapers while many are reading newspapers in both English and Hindi with great fluency. The new pedagogy at CIS is based on on-going research over the last several years by 8,” said Sunita Gandhi, the programme creator and founder of City International School.
“All children from playgroup to class 8 are mastering their subjects one grade level, courtesy a new pedagogy ‘Accelerating Learning for All (ALfA)’ and ‘Prior to Teaching Assignments (PTTA)’, in which children work with one another and decode learning by working in pairs and groups,” she said.
Prominent guests were there to witness the unfolding learning revolution at CIS. Speaking on the occasion, former UP chief secretary Alok Ranjan said, “I have been observing the groundbreaking and transformative work going on at CIS. This is the need of the hour so that children everywhere can scale greater heights.”
CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi said, “It is clear that besides accelerating learning dramatically, the ALfA methodology is nurturing the 6Cs— collaboration, communication, creativity, critical thinking, character and citizenship as the New Education Policy expects. All children deserve such an education.”
Sunita Gandhi said, “We need to think dramatically differently about education and be far more circumspect of how we conduct education. Incremental change is not enough. We need a paradigm shift. The old methods are clearly holding back human potential. We invite all educators to visit CIS and witness the new possibilities for children.”
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics