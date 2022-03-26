UP: ‘New pedagogy helping students learn difficult subjects with ease at CIS’

In spite of extended school closures due to the Covid pandemic which disrupted studies over almost two years, the children of City International School (CIS) were learning difficult subjects with ease, the school claimed in a press release.

On Saturday, the children of playgroup to Grade 9 put on display their prowess in mathematics. They showcased how they were learning difficult subjects like mathematics with ease. Reading levels are phenomenally high. Playgroup children are reading words and sentences.

“Kindergarten children are reading the difficult language of the newspapers while many are reading newspapers in both English and Hindi with great fluency. The new pedagogy at CIS is based on on-going research over the last several years by 8,” said Sunita Gandhi, the programme creator and founder of City International School.

“All children from playgroup to class 8 are mastering their subjects one grade level, courtesy a new pedagogy ‘Accelerating Learning for All (ALfA)’ and ‘Prior to Teaching Assignments (PTTA)’, in which children work with one another and decode learning by working in pairs and groups,” she said.

Prominent guests were there to witness the unfolding learning revolution at CIS. Speaking on the occasion, former UP chief secretary Alok Ranjan said, “I have been observing the groundbreaking and transformative work going on at CIS. This is the need of the hour so that children everywhere can scale greater heights.”

CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi said, “It is clear that besides accelerating learning dramatically, the ALfA methodology is nurturing the 6Cs— collaboration, communication, creativity, critical thinking, character and citizenship as the New Education Policy expects. All children deserve such an education.”

Sunita Gandhi said, “We need to think dramatically differently about education and be far more circumspect of how we conduct education. Incremental change is not enough. We need a paradigm shift. The old methods are clearly holding back human potential. We invite all educators to visit CIS and witness the new possibilities for children.”