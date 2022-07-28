UP: Now, sick newborns to get healing touch of their mothers at NBICUs
Sick newborns admitted to newborn intensive care units (NBICUs) will soon get healing touch of their mothers in addition to medical care.
At the NBICU, till now, only the child was kept under medical treatment and observation with a nurse on duty. Mother was allowed to see the child only during breastfeeding. NBICUs provide all types of neonatal care for identified illness at the time of birth.
In case, the mother was ill, she too was admitted to the female ward and if not, only the child was given space in hospital while the mother was discharged. “But even after being discharged, mothers stayed in hospital corridors until their child would get well. This is an emotional bonding,” said Dr Ved Prakash, general manager, child health at the Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission.
“We have worked at three locations in the state where mothers were given a bed alongside the newborn and she was allowed to observe and take care of the baby. It worked in a positive manner and now the same approach can be introduced across the state,” said Dr Prakash.
At present, the plan is to introduce bed for mothers at NBICUs where there is ample space or there is an attached room available for the beds for mothers. Later, all the NBICUs would have similar arrangement.
“Mothers’ touch can do wonders for the newborns. NBICUs have dedicated staff but they have responsibility of more than one child while a mother is focused upon only her own child. So, each mother can keep round-the-clock watch on one child and ensure breastfeeding as and when required,” said Dr Amita Shukla, senior gynaecologist, SC Trivedi Memorial Trust Hospital.
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
