UP: Now, sick newborns to get healing touch of their mothers at NBICUs

Sick newborns admitted to newborn intensive care units (NBICUs) will soon get healing touch of their mothers in addition to medical care.

At the NBICU, till now, only the child was kept under medical treatment and observation with a nurse on duty. Mother was allowed to see the child only during breastfeeding. NBICUs provide all types of neonatal care for identified illness at the time of birth.

In case, the mother was ill, she too was admitted to the female ward and if not, only the child was given space in hospital while the mother was discharged. “But even after being discharged, mothers stayed in hospital corridors until their child would get well. This is an emotional bonding,” said Dr Ved Prakash, general manager, child health at the Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission.

“We have worked at three locations in the state where mothers were given a bed alongside the newborn and she was allowed to observe and take care of the baby. It worked in a positive manner and now the same approach can be introduced across the state,” said Dr Prakash.

At present, the plan is to introduce bed for mothers at NBICUs where there is ample space or there is an attached room available for the beds for mothers. Later, all the NBICUs would have similar arrangement.

“Mothers’ touch can do wonders for the newborns. NBICUs have dedicated staff but they have responsibility of more than one child while a mother is focused upon only her own child. So, each mother can keep round-the-clock watch on one child and ensure breastfeeding as and when required,” said Dr Amita Shukla, senior gynaecologist, SC Trivedi Memorial Trust Hospital.