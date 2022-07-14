U.P.: On-board Dibrugarh Exp, two thieves escape from police custody
Two notorious thieves escaped from the custody of Delhi police while they were being taken on remand to Delhi from Bihar on-board Dibrugarh Express on Thursday morning. The policemen escorting the duo from Delhi noticed the absence of the thieves in Fatehpur and immediately alerted government railway police (GRP), Prayagraj, about it.
“A massive hunt has been launched for the escaped criminals but they are yet to be arrested. Delhi police are yet to submit a complaint in this connection,” GRP Prayagraj officials said.
As per the police, a team of cops of Greater Kailash police station of Delhi reached Katihar district in Bihar and took the remand of two thieves Naseeb Sheikh and Mohd Dilshad, both in their mid-twenties. The duo was wanted in a case lodged against them at Greater Kailash police station.
The team comprising two sub- inspectors and two constables boarded Dibrugarh Express from Katihar for Delhi on Wednesday evening. The two thieves escaped when the cops allegedly dozed off. Delhi cops were shocked to find the thieves missing when the train neared Fatehpur railway station on Thursday morning. They immediately alerted senior officials and Prayagraj GRP. Several police teams launched a hunt for the escaped criminals but to no avail.
Station house officer, GRP, Prayagraj, Rajiv Ranjan Upadhyay said Fatehpur and Prayagraj district police had been alerted and CCTV footages were being scanned to trace the escaped criminals. However, he said further action in this connection will be initiated after arrival of Delhi police personnel from Kanpur where they had alighted from the Dibrugarh Express.
Jai Ram govt enhances MSP by ₹1 on fruits ahead of HP assembly elections
In an apparent move to appease the agitated fruit growers, particularly in the apple belt, ahead of the assembly elections, the Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday enhanced the minimum support price for apples, mangoes and citrus fruits by ₹1. The decision comes two days after apple growers took to streets over the spiralling input cost of the packaging material. Apple is a ₹6,000-crore economy in the state and contributes about 13% to the state's GDP.
Heavy rainfall in parts of Rajasthan
Heavy showers lashed parts of Rajasthan with Jhalawar's Dug receiving 140 cm of rainfall till Thursday morning, officials said on Thursday. According to the Meteorological Department, Bungra in Banswara recorded 137 mm of rainfall while Bagidora, Shergarh, Raipur, Sajjangarh and Sallopat received 98 mm, 93 mm, 91 mm, 80 mm and 79 mm, respectively, during this period. Sri Ganganagar recorded 86 mm of rainfall, churu 36.6 mm and Sirohi 19.5 mm.
Palaniswami cracks whip, expels Panneerselvam's sons from AIADMK
AIADMK interim general secretary K Palaniswami on Thursday expelled O Panneerselvam's sons, and 16 other supporters of Panneerselvam, from the party. Raveendranath, the party's Lok Sabha member from Theni constituency, and Jeyapradeep, both sons of Panneerselvam and a former Minister, Vellamandi N Natarajan were expelled. OPS's loyalist in his home district of Theni, SPM Syed Khan, a former MP and also the Theni District Secretary, was ousted from the party.
Prepare action plan to deal with scanty rainfall, UP CM tells depts
Lalitpur, Firozabad, Varanasi and Hapur received normal rainfall (80% to 120%). Kheri, Deoria, Etah and Bijnor recorded below normal (60%-80%) rainfall. All major rivers, canals and reservoirs have sufficient water, LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath added. Last year during the same period, 53.46 lakh hectares of land had been sown, he said. “However, late sowing affects the yield. But we have to be prepared for alternative arrangements,” added the CM. Correct information should be available to farmers, said Adityanath.
RD Dhiman replaces Ram Subagh as HP chief secretary
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday removed chief secretary Ram Subagh Singh, replacing him with a 1988-batch IAS officer, Ram Dass Dhiman. Dhiman has superseded three IAS officers, including Subagh's wife Nisha Singh, Ali Raza Rizvi and Sanjay Gupta. Jai Ram reportedly did not share comfortable relations with top bureaucrats. 1986-batch IAS officer Anil Khachi, who was appointed as the state election commissioner succeeded the current chairperson of RERA, Shrikant Baldi, but was removed eight months later. Subagh had taken over the baton from Khachi.
