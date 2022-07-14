U.P.: On-board Dibrugarh Exp, two thieves escape from police custody

Two notorious thieves escaped from the custody of Delhi police while they were being taken on remand to Delhi from Bihar on-board Dibrugarh Express on Thursday morning. The policemen escorting the duo from Delhi noticed the absence of the thieves in Fatehpur and immediately alerted government railway police (GRP), Prayagraj, about it.

“A massive hunt has been launched for the escaped criminals but they are yet to be arrested. Delhi police are yet to submit a complaint in this connection,” GRP Prayagraj officials said.

As per the police, a team of cops of Greater Kailash police station of Delhi reached Katihar district in Bihar and took the remand of two thieves Naseeb Sheikh and Mohd Dilshad, both in their mid-twenties. The duo was wanted in a case lodged against them at Greater Kailash police station.

The team comprising two sub- inspectors and two constables boarded Dibrugarh Express from Katihar for Delhi on Wednesday evening. The two thieves escaped when the cops allegedly dozed off. Delhi cops were shocked to find the thieves missing when the train neared Fatehpur railway station on Thursday morning. They immediately alerted senior officials and Prayagraj GRP. Several police teams launched a hunt for the escaped criminals but to no avail.

Station house officer, GRP, Prayagraj, Rajiv Ranjan Upadhyay said Fatehpur and Prayagraj district police had been alerted and CCTV footages were being scanned to trace the escaped criminals. However, he said further action in this connection will be initiated after arrival of Delhi police personnel from Kanpur where they had alighted from the Dibrugarh Express.