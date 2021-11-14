UP on top in country in setting up MSMEs: Chief secy

Chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari on Sunday said Uttar Pradesh was on the top in the country in setting up micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with a total 88.99 lakh registered units that accounted for country’s 14.20% MSMEs.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the “Uttar Pradesh Mandap” (Hall No 02) in the International Trade Fair that began in the Pragati Maidan in Delhi on Sunday. He said the government had created the right climate for investment in the state.

“The MSME Act-2020 guarantees approvals within 72 hours of applying for various certificates etc and ensures that there were no inspections of new units till 1000 days of their being operational,” he said.

He said the government organised loan fairs from time to time to distribute loans to MSMEs to the tune of ₹73,765 crore in 2021-22 against ₹28,136 crore in 2016-17.

Tiwari further said that export from UP had also gone up by 37% between 2017-18 and 2019-20. He said UP launched a unique scheme of one district, one product (ODOP) on the occasion of UP Diwas in 2018 and this he said was first scheme of its kind in the country.

Additional chief secretary, SMES, Navneet Sehgal, Greater Noida chief executive officer (CEO) Narendra Bhushan and Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari were among other officers present on the occasion.