UP PCS-2023 interviews from Jan 8

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the interview schedule within 24 hours of declaring the results of the Uttar Pradesh Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services-2023, commonly known as PCS-2023. UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj. (HT file)

The interviews of 451 candidates selected in the main examination will be held from January 8 to 12, said UPPSC officials aware of the development. UPPSC under secretary Omkar Nath Singh said the selected candidates will have to report for interview with necessary records in the first and second session at 9am and 1pm respectively.

Out of total 254 vacancies available for 20 types of posts in PCS 2023, selection is to be done on the basis of written examination and interview on 150 vacancies. UPPSC secretary Ashok Kumar said 451 candidates had been declared successful for the interview against these 150 posts.

Out of the total 254 vacant posts of 20 different types that were on offer, 104 posts of six types were the ones that had to be filled on the basis of just the written exam. Their results will also be out when the final results are declared, said Kumar.

The 254 posts in various departments include maximum 75 posts of deputy jailer under Prison Administration and Reform Services. Under Group-1, 41 posts of deputy collector or SDM, 42 posts of deputy SP, three posts of superintendent of jail (jailer), 17 posts of treasury officer/accounts officer, 10 posts of tax assessment officer, eight posts of district minority welfare officer and six posts of district backward class welfare officer as well as two posts each of district disability empowerment officer and passenger goods officer.

Besides, there is one post each of district supply officer, district commandant home guards, technical assistant, assistant controller legal metrology grade-1 and grade-2. Under Group-2, 20 posts of deputy registrar and five posts of law officer along with 13 posts of technical assistant (geology) in Group-3 and five posts of assistant labour commissioner in Group-4 that will also to be filled through PCS-2023.

Final results may come in record 8 months

The final results of PCS-2023 are expected to be declared in record eight months. Its preliminary examination was conducted on May 14 in which out of 5,65,459 candidates who had applied, 3,45,022 had appeared.

UPPSC had released the results of the preliminary examination within one-and-a-half-months. After that, a total of 3,658 candidates had appeared in the main examination held in Prayagraj and Lucknow from September 26 to 29. The commission declared the results of the main examination within three months on December 22.

It is believed that the final results will be declared within a day or two after the completion of the interviews on January 12. If this happens, the selection process will be completed in a record eight months from May 14 to January 14.

Earlier, UPPSC had released the final result of 303 posts of Uttar Pradesh Judicial Service Civil Judge Junior Division (PCS-J) Recruitment-2022 within 48 hours of completion of the interview. The interviews were completed on August 28 and the final results were declared on August 30. The results of PCS-2022 were declared by the commission merely 10 months after the preliminary examination. The preliminary examination of PCS-2022 was held on June 12, 2022 and the final results were declared on April 7, 2023.