U.P. plans hi-tech shield against CBRN threats

Drawing lessons from Parliament security protocols, the Uttar Pradesh government is working closely with agencies like the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Electronics Corporation of India Ltd (ECIL) to design a multi-layered safety mechanism for safeguarding key installations, the state assembly, and VIPs from chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats, according to senior officials aware of the development. The initiative also builds on recent steps taken by the state government to secure the U.P. assembly complex. (For representation)

The state government initiated the process when senior officials visited the recently-held three-day ‘AeroDef India Manufacturing Expo’, a major aerospace and defence manufacturing exhibition, in New Delhi from May 1 to 3. The state authorities also had an interaction with the U.S. department of homeland security, and recent security technology exchanges during a visit by U.S. senator JD Vance to the Taj Mahal in Agra.

These robots, based on French technology, will offer day and night surveillance capabilities and can be deployed in high-risk zones such as assembly premises, airports, or during major public events. The state felt a sense of urgency in adopting the advanced technologies after the recent conflict with Pakistan leading to international tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Senior government officials requesting anonymity said that the proposed CBRN setup is part of a broader effort to strengthen internal security in light of recent geopolitical tensions, particularly with Pakistan. The initiative also builds on recent steps taken by the state government to secure the U.P. assembly complex.

Notably, CBRN threats pose a significant risk due to their potential for widespread harm, long-term health effects, and psychological impact. These threats are characterised by their low probability but high impact, often manifesting in accidental releases or intentional attacks. The CBRN incidents can be airborne, waterborne, foodborne, or through contaminated soil, making detection and response challenging.

Under the envisioned CBRN safety net, multiple technologies will be integrated to detect and neutralise threats like viruses, spores, and toxins. A single setup may cost up to ₹10 crore, according to initial estimates.

“Consultations are ongoing with the DRDO, ECIL, U.P. Police, paramilitary forces, and both state and national disaster management authorities. An evaluation by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) is also being considered as part of the plan,” they said, adding the system will be used for VIP and VVIP security, and during high-profile visits and events at strategic sites across the state.

“It will be based on technology from foreign countries, either the U.S. or France,” officials said.

Earlier this year, the traditional vehicle stickers for MLAs, MLCs and other visitors were replaced with RFID tags after reports of fraudulent access using tampered passes emerged.

During a state assembly session on March 5, speaker Satish Mahana highlighted the security concerns, saying: “It has come to our notice that fake vehicle passes are being created by tampering with those issued by the assembly secretariat. This is a serious security concern, and the matter has been referred to the state’s purchasing department for investigation.”

The advanced robotic surveillance devices can be deployed in high-risk zones such as assembly premises, airports, or during major public events. Each robot, costing around ₹80 lakh, is designed to access hard-to-reach and hazardous zones without endangering human lives. With a range of up to 90 metres, these wheeled devices can scan vehicles -- even go underneath them -- for potential explosives, and are equipped to traverse stairs, rough terrains, and confined spaces.

“Robot-based threat assessments can significantly reduce the need for human intervention in danger zones,” a senior official said. “Conventional wars and threats are a thing of the past now. We have to move past those trends and be future-ready,” the official added.

If implemented, Uttar Pradesh will become the first state police force in India to adopt a Parliament-style integrated security model against CBRN and explosive threats, the senior official noted.

With inputs from PTI