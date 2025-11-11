UP Police on high alert after blast near Delhi’s Red Fort

The Uttar Pradesh Police has been placed on high alert after an explosion near Gate No 1 of New Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, in which multiple casualties were suspected. The blast, which set several vehicles ablaze, prompted an immediate response from security agencies across Uttar Pradesh. Security tightened across border districts, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Saharanpur, and Bulandshahr, following CM’s directive (Sourced)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed serious concern over the incident and directed top officials to conduct a state-wide security review. He asked them to neutralise any potential threat swiftly and instructed all district police chiefs to intensify patrolling, particularly in areas adjoining the national capital.

The CM also directed the home department and director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna to maintain close coordination with central agencies monitoring the situation in Delhi.

Following the CM’s directives, DGP Krishna held an urgent communication with zonal additional director generals (ADGs), inspector generals (IGs), and range DIGs. He instructed them to heighten vigilance, strengthen intelligence networks, and keep watch over crowded public places, including bus and metro stations, markets, and religious sites.

The DGP said he has instructed all senior officers across the state to enhance security at sensitive religious sites, vulnerable districts, and border areas. “All security agencies have been put on alert. Police in all districts of Uttar Pradesh have been placed on high alert. Orders have been issued to increase patrolling and conduct intensive inspections in sensitive and crowded areas,” he stated.

Senior officials have been asked to review response readiness, ensure the availability of bomb disposal squads, and maintain a high level of alert in sensitive districts.

Police sources said that security grids in western UP, covering Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Saharanpur, and Bulandshahr, were asked to remain on maximum alert due to their proximity to Delhi. Special directions were issued to increase vehicle checks, intensify night patrolling, and verify suspicious movements.

All unit heads have been instructed to send situation reports to the state headquarters over the next 24 hours. Personnel at inter-state borders have been told to strictly monitor entry points until further orders.

With the probe in Delhi ongoing, UP Police said they are in constant touch with Delhi Police and central intelligence agencies to track any possible leads.

The state government has urged citizens to stay calm and cooperate with the authorities as enhanced security measures are put in place.