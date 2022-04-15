UP police save ₹2.54 cr of public in 853 cybercrime incidents
Lucknow The UP police succeeded in cancelling bank transactions of nearly ₹2.54 crore in 853 cases of cybercrime in the first three months of 2022, said a press release shared by the UP police on Wednesday.
It further stated that the three police zones that performed well in curbing cybercrime menace by cancelling the fraudulent bank transaction were Meerut zone, Prayagraj zone and Gorakhpur zone. Ghaziabad, Deoria and Mathura performed well in similar cases by saving the hard-earned money of people.
The press note stated that this was the result of the stern directives of UP director general of police (DGP) Mukul Goel who had been issuing circulars on regular interval to create awareness and sensitize people to curb cybercrime incidents. Moreover, the DGP developed a strong infrastructure at the state level to curb cybercrime and it was yielding results by saving people’s hard-earned money.
It said that the DGP had further asked for awareness and sensitisation programmes in urban as well as rural areas to make people aware about safe online transactions and not sharing their personal details with anybody on phone. The DGP had directed to train more police personnel to work on cybercrimes.
BJP’s ally Athawale says Pawar is secular, not casteist
Mumbai: Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday slammed Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, saying his party is known for its appeasement politics and for polarising society on communal lines. Fadnavis's remarks came a day after Pawar said constant attempts were made to create communal troubles in the country. Meanwhile, Pawar, who has been accused of promoting a “casteist” brand of politics by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, has received unexpected support.
Covid-19 testing to be increased in Gurugram
With an increase in the number of Covid cases being reported daily in Gurugram district, officials from the state health department on Thursday said testing will be stepped up in Gurugram in the coming days and about 3,000 to 4,000 samples will be tested every day. On Thursday, Gurugram reported 147 new Covid-19 cases and a positivity rate of 8.78%.
Law vague on dying declaration format: Experts
HT spoke with senior police officers and legal experts to understand whether a WhatsApp message can be considered as a dying declaration. “Under the Evidence Act, a dying declaration is the last statement given by any person before his death and it is considered in investigations since it is assumed that a dying person will tell the truth,” said a senior police officer, who did not want to be named.
Corona rising again: 90 test +ve in Uttar Pradesh
LUCKNOW: Rise in fresh Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh was recorded for the third consecutive day on Thursday, as 90 more people tested corona positive. “There are 362 active Covid cases in the state at present,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement. According to the state health department data, on Monday UP recorded 14 new cases, on Tuesday 35 and on Wednesday 55 new Covid cases.
Parents wary of sending children to school as cases rise in NCR
Many parents in the city said on Thursday they were not willing to send their children to school as Covid-19 cases are rising among students and teachers in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad. The district on Thursday reported 147 new cases of Covid-19, said health officials. Teachers said they were taking all precautions but primary class students were yet to be vaccinated and parents are wary of them contracting the infection.
