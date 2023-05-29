Power consumer body demands 10% rebate on bills

The UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad has demanded 10% rebate in power consumers’ electricity bills in rest of the state in the same way the Noida Power Company (NPCL) consumers in the Greater Noida area have been given the discount in their bills. (Pic for representation)

Parishad chairman Avdhesh Kumar Verma on Monday filed a petition in this regard in the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC), arguing the commission must allow 10% rebate in bills because the discoms’ surplus that they owed to consumers had reached ₹33,121 crore.

“UPERC chairman RP Singh assured us that the commission would take a call on our petition within the regulatory framework,” Verma said in a press release.

The UPERC in its Tariff Order on Thursday worked out an amount of ₹7,988 crore to surplus against the state discoms during 2023-24 only.

“Since the UPERC gave Greater Noida consumers rebate of 10% in bills last year and continued the same this year for the NPCL having ₹2000 crore surplus, a similar rebate should be given to consumers in the rest of the state on the same ground,” Verma said.