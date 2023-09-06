News / Cities / Lucknow News / Probe sought into UPPCL favouring ‘select’ companies

Probe sought into UPPCL favouring ‘select’ companies

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Sep 06, 2023 12:57 AM IST

“The UPPCL board of directors, in its meeting in July, had approved the proposal for 10% performance guarantee but that same has now been reduced to 3%...” parishad chairman Avdhesh Kumar Verma said

The UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad has demanded a high-level probe into the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) lowering the ‘performance guarantee’ amount for private companies that are selected to execute the smart prepaid metering project in the state, from 10% to just 3%.

Probe sought into UPPCL favouring ‘select’ companies
Probe sought into UPPCL favouring ‘select’ companies

“The UPPCL board of directors, in its meeting in July, had approved the proposal for 10% performance guarantee but that same has now been reduced to 3%...” parishad chairman Avdhesh Kumar Verma said, in a statement demanding chief minister Yogi Adityanath to order an inquiry into the matter.

He said smart metering was a new project and ran the risk of failing. “In such a situation, the performance bank guarantee should have been increased and not lowered to make the firms more accountable to consumers,” he said.

‘Stop harassing consumers’: Sharma

Energy minister AK Sharma has directed the UPPCL personnel to bring about a change in their work culture and conduct. Holding a meeting in Shakti Bhawan here on Tuesday, he warned them against harassing consumers.

“The tendency of first encouraging electricity theft and taking action later must be done away with,” he said. Sharma also asked officials to take steps to successfully meet the challenges being faced in ensuring smooth power supply to consumers

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out