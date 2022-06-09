U.P.: Prayagraj farmer’s daughter bags ₹23 lakh per annum job at Walmart
A 21-year-old daughter of a Prayagraj farmer has got a job in Walmart at an annual package of 23 lakh. A meritorious student, Smriti Das is 2022 batch BTech student (IT branch) of United Institute of Technology (UIT), Naini.
She has been offered the designation of software development engineer-2. Walmart is an US MNC retail corporation working with 10,585 stores and clubs in 24 countries. It operates a chain of hypermarkets.
Sharing this information, Divya Bartaria, dean, corporate and industry relations, UGI, Prayagraj, said, “Smriti was selected for the job after appearing in many rounds of rigorous selection process during the offline campus recruitment drive. Smriti’s father Nawin Kumar Das is a farmer and mother Nutan Das is a homemaker.”
Elated over her success, Smriti thanked the principal of UIT prof Sanjay Srivastava and faculty members for their help and support to her. “I would specially like to thank my brother Chandan Kumar Das who guided and supported me in every phase of my life. He has always been a strong pillar of strength for me from the very beginning,” she said.
“We are extremely proud of our scholars of United Group of Institutions (UGI) for setting milestones in the field of academics and placements one after the other. We are very happy on the success of Smriti and wish her a very bright future,” said Bartaria. The UGI management, principals of its various institutions and faculty members also extended their wishes to Smriti.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics