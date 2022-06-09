U.P.: Prayagraj farmer’s daughter bags 23 lakh per annum job at Walmart

A 21-year-old daughter of a Prayagraj farmer has got a job in Walmart at an annual package of 23 lakh. A meritorious student, Smriti Das is 2022 batch BTech student (IT branch) of United Institute of Technology (UIT), Naini.

She has been offered the designation of software development engineer-2. Walmart is an US MNC retail corporation working with 10,585 stores and clubs in 24 countries. It operates a chain of hypermarkets.

Sharing this information, Divya Bartaria, dean, corporate and industry relations, UGI, Prayagraj, said, “Smriti was selected for the job after appearing in many rounds of rigorous selection process during the offline campus recruitment drive. Smriti’s father Nawin Kumar Das is a farmer and mother Nutan Das is a homemaker.”

Elated over her success, Smriti thanked the principal of UIT prof Sanjay Srivastava and faculty members for their help and support to her. “I would specially like to thank my brother Chandan Kumar Das who guided and supported me in every phase of my life. He has always been a strong pillar of strength for me from the very beginning,” she said.

“We are extremely proud of our scholars of United Group of Institutions (UGI) for setting milestones in the field of academics and placements one after the other. We are very happy on the success of Smriti and wish her a very bright future,” said Bartaria. The UGI management, principals of its various institutions and faculty members also extended their wishes to Smriti.