U.P. preparing for 11 events as part of G20 Summit: Govt

The Uttar Pradesh government will be hosting 11 programmes as part of the G-20 Summit, and has begun planning and preparations for them, said a state government spokesperson.

As dignitaries from some of the key countries are expected to attend the events, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has clearly instructed the officials to ensure that there is no lack of hospitality during the guests’ stay, the official added.

India is leading the G-20 countries this year and will be hosting the Summit in Delhi with nearly 100 preparatory meetings scheduled to take place in several parts of the country ahead of the final summit.

The Group of Twenty or G20 is a premier forum for international economic cooperation with the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Union, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Turkey as its members.

“Take advantage of this special opportunity to upgrade the host cities’ infrastructure. The traffic system in the conference cities will have to be made more robust. The G-20 Summit will serve as a significant platform for showcasing the state’s art, culture and heritage. Make a complete plan for this from now on,” the official said quoting the chief minister.

The CM has also instructed the officials that in addition to great local cuisine and drinks, consideration should also be given to the preferences of the visitors, he added.

“The government is preparing to take special care of the guests. Special cultural programmes will be performed to showcase our hospitality to the guests. In addition, the guests will also have access to high-speed internet and ODOP (one district-one product) gifts,” said the spokesperson.

Planning for the cultural programmes to welcome the guests of the G-20 conference is in the final stages and the department of culture and tourism has already formed a committee under the leadership of the principal secretary, Urban Development that will look after the cultural events.

Also, divisional commissioners of Agra, Lucknow, Varanasi and Meerut are preparing action plans for the preparations of their cities for the programmes. Additionally, chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra is also reviewing the preparations at his own level. In December, there was a detailed discussion between prime minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath regarding the G-20 conference.