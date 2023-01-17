Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P. prisons to be under 24x7 CCTV scrutiny

U.P. prisons to be under 24x7 CCTV scrutiny

Published on Jan 17, 2023 11:55 PM IST

Thirty prisons across the state will be under constant surveillance of CCTV cameras by the end of the next month

For representation only (HT FIle Photo)
For representation only (HT FIle Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Thirty prisons across the state will be under constant surveillance of CCTV cameras by the end of the next month.

The process to install 933 CCTV cameras in prisons across the state is underway. The Agra prison will have the highest number of 46 cameras.

Out of total 933 CCTV cameras, 670 are new cameras which are being installed for the first time at specific locations in prisons.

The remaining new cameras will be installed in place of defective ones.

All CCTV cameras will be connected to the prison headquarters in the state capital for 24X7 monitoring of prisoners. These cameras will display visuals to the video wall at the command center operating in the prison headquarters.

Among the prisons where old cameras are being replaced with new ones is also the Banda jail where mafia don Mukhtar Ansari is imprisoned.

According to director general, prisons, Anand Kumar, the process to install CCTV cameras will be completed by the end of next month.

The prison department had sent a proposal to the state government last year to release a budget of 976 lakh for installing CCTV cameras.

CCTV cameras are being installed in central prisons in Agra, Bareilly, Fatehgarh, Naini, and Varanasi.

In district prisons in Agra, Firozabad, Aligarh, Sultanpur, Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Varanasi, Etawah, Ghazipur, Mirzapur, Faizabad, Barabanki, Kannauj, Azamgarh, Sitapur, Chitrakoot, Gorakhpur, and Moradabad.

In Unnao, Banda and Pratapgarh defective CCTV cameras are being replaced with new ones.

In the second phase of the project, CCTV cameras will be installed in Rampur, Rae Bareli, Baghpat, Lakhimpur Kheri, Mathura, Deoria, Jhansi, Fatehpur, Pilibhit, Fatehgarh, Bijnor, Mainpuri, Gonda, Bahraich, Etah, and Hardoi.

Story Saved
