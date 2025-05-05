U.P. registers vehicular boom, takes up road safety, licensing reforms

Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the country’s fastest-expanding state in terms of its vehicular population with its registered vehicle count touching a staggering 4.93 crore by 2024-25 and the number of licensed drivers reaching 2.82 crore, according to a presentation made by the state’s transport department in brainstorming in Delhi on Thursday. The rapid surge, especially in personal vehicles, poses challenges in terms of road safety and driver training. (For Representation)

In just five years, the number of vehicles increased by 1.48 crore from 3.44 crore in 2019-20 to 4.93 crore in 2025-25, marking a growth of over 43%. The figures, presented by the UP’s principal secretary (transport) Amit Gupta, underscored the scale and complexity of mobility management and road safety challenge in India’s most populous state.

According to the presentation, two-wheelers alone make up more than 80% of the state’s vehicles, numbering 3.91 crore and 30.68 lakh commercial vehicles. The rapid surge, especially in personal vehicles, poses significant challenges in terms of road safety, driver training and regulatory enforcement.

Despite the magnitude, Uttar Pradesh, the presentation suggested, has proactively responded by launching a structured framework for driver training and licensing. Over 2.82 crore driving licences have been issued till date, reflecting both rising mobility and expanding access to regulatory mechanisms.

To ensure quality and safety, the state has operationalized Automated Driving Testing Tracks (ADTTs) in key districts, launched accredited private and government training centres and rolled out digital licensing and challan services even in remote areas.

Officials emphasised the need for integrated planning, citing the correlation between vehicle growth and road safety risks. Measures like mandatory helmet rules, accident investigation units, and expanded road safety education in schools are part of a comprehensive response.

The government sector initiative includes the operational Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR) at Rae Bareli, which began functioning in April 2024 and has already trained over 1,000 drivers and tested over 10,500 applicants.

Driving Training and Testing Institutes (DTTIs) are being established across 15 divisional districts, with automation and simulators funded under Maruti Suzuki India Limited’s CSR. Automated Driving Testing Tracks (ADTTs) are operational in Kanpur Nagar and Bareilly, where more than 3.7 lakh driving license tests have been conducted.

Azamgarh and Pratapgarh ADTTs will be operational soon. Based on the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) 2025 guidelines, new IDTRs are proposed in nine districts including Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and Agra, while 15 districts such as Varanasi and Meerut will get Regional Driving Training Centres (RDTCs).

The MoRTH will fund each IDTR with ₹17.25 crore and each RDTC with ₹5 crore. Under the Accredited Driving Training Centre (ADTC) scheme, Letters of Intent have been issued in 86 districts, with 10 ADTCs already operational. Additionally, 270 private motor driving schools are functional under the revised SOP of April 2023.

“Uttar Pradesh has also introduced a Road Accident Investigation Scheme for probing accidents with three or more fatalities, and has strengthened manpower with newly approved ARTO and AMVI posts,” said the presentation.

“Transporters are now required to submit monthly health certificates of drivers and adhere to duty hour regulations. Road safety education is being integrated into CBSE and ICSE syllabi. To increase accessibility, 45 faceless transport services are available through Common Service Centres, particularly benefiting rural and urban applicants alike,” it added.

The state has also distributed 400 point of sale (POS) machines to field officers, enabling real-time collection of challan payments via debit cards and UPI.