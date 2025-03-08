Experts raised concerns over the rising cybercrime cases, during the inaugural of two-day state-level workshop on cybercrime and cryptocurrency organised on Friday at the UP Police headquarters here, stated a communique issued by police. UP reported 34,000 cyber crimes since 2022: Police

Over 34,742 cases of cybercrime were reported in 75 districts of the state between 2022 and 2024, the note stated, adding the reporting of such cases had seen a gradual rise with 10,473 cases reported in 2022, 11,994 in 2023 and 12,275 in 2024.

Director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kumar launched the workshop organised by cybercrime section of the state police.

Additional DG (ADG) (Cybercrime), Binod Kumar Singh said the state had only two cybercrime police stations in 2016, in Lucknow and Gautambuddhanagar, which were extended to 19 police range headquarters in 2020 and then to 57 districts in 2023. Besides, cybercrime help desk was set-up at all 1,531 police stations of 75 districts in 2024, he added.

The ADG further stated that UP police integrated emergency response centre 112 was expanding its 30 seats devoted desk to assist victims of cybercrime approaching the national help line 1930 operational to report cybercrime. He said the upgradation of software at cyber forensic lab set-up at the 112 headquarters building.