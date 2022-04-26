UP reports 203 fresh Covid-19 cases
Uttar Pradesh reported 203 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally of the active Covid-19 cases to 1,316, according to the Health Department data.
Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, said in a press statement, “91,673 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, and of those, 203 tested positive for Covid-19.
Among the new cases Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 126 cases, Ghaziabad 30, Lucknow 4, Agra 9, Meerut 2, Prayagraj and Varanasi reported 3 cases each, according to the data of the Health Department.
Till now, the state has tested 11,07,90,314 samples. In the last 24 hours, 162 people recovered from the infection, taking the tally of those recovered to 20,48,482. The recovery rate in the state is 98.80%.
Till date, the state has reported 20,73,305 cases.
Prasad said that the anti-Covid-19 vaccination work is in full swing in all the districts. On Monday, 6,28,582 doses of the vaccine were given to people across the state. Till Monday 15,29,30,105 first doses and 12,92,53,264 second doses have been given to people above 18 years.
Till Monday, 1,32,76,218 first doses and 90,15,198 second doses had also been given to individuals in the 15-17-years age group. A total 44,23,810 first doses and 1,04,615 second doses have been given in the 12 -14-years age group. Meanwhile, 27,09,612 precautionary doses have also been given. A total 31,17,12,822 doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine have been given to people in UP, he said.
-
Pune district reports 25 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune: Pune district reported 25 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,543 deaths and 215 are active cases. Pune city reported 15 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,352 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported six new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,491 and the toll stood at 3,627.
-
PIL seeks NIA probe into Malda blast; more crude bombs recovered in West Bengal
A public interest litigation has been filed in the Calcutta high court on Tuesday seeking a probe by the National Investigation Agency into Sunday's blast in West Bengal's Malda district in which five children were injured. Meanwhile, one person was injured on Tuesday when he was trying to remove some garbage in the area. Later police recovered six crude bombs from the area. The matter is likely to be heard later this week.
-
Mumbai, Pune account for 80% of Covid active cases in state
Pune: Two districts in the state, Mumbai and Pune, account for 80% of Covid active cases in the state. The sudden surge of virus cases has affected only the two districts as most others continue to report zero new cases and zero active Covid cases. Of the 929 active cases in Maharashtra, 739 are from Mumbai and Pune as per the state health records.
-
Mercury touched 40.1 degrees Celsius in Pune 3 times in April
PUNE Despite the scorching heat, Pune in April has been relatively cooler than expected. Since the beginning of April, mercury levels have touched 40.1 degrees Celsius only on three occasions as per data furnished by the India Meteorological Department. On April 7, April 8, and April 26 this year, Shivajinagar reported day temperatures of 40.1 degrees Celsius. Other parts of the city like Chinchwad and Lavale reported day temperatures higher than 41 degrees Celsius.
-
Bhalswa fire: Gopal Rai asks Delhi pollution panel to submit report in 24 hours
As many as 10 fire tenders of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) have been on the spot, trying to douse the flames since 5.45pm. A senior north MCD official said the corporation has deployed excavators to dump sand on the source of the fire.
