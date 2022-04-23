UP reports 226 new Covid cases, one death
Uttar Pradesh recorded 226 fresh Covid cases on Saturday. One death was also reported from Prayagraj. Earlier on March 3 this year, 259 new Covid cases had surfaced in the state. After that, the figure of fresh single-day cases remained below 200 barring April 21 when 205 Covid cases were detected in UP.
“In all, 1,25,940 Covid samples were tested in the past 24 hours and till now 11,04,91,163 samples have been tested in the state,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, UP, in a press statement.
Among the new Covid cases in the past 24 hours in UP, Gautam Buddh Nagar registered 126 cases, Ghaziabad 46, Lucknow 17 and Agra 6, Meerut 4, according to the data from the state health department.
There are 1,122 active Covid cases in the state at present and majority of them are in home isolation. In the past 24 hours 146 patients recovered and till now 20,48,055 patients have recovered in the state. “The recovery rate in the state is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.
Earlier on April 21, there were 205 new Covid cases while in the remaining days this month the number of fresh cases has been below 200 so far.
“Rise in cases can be sudden as Covid infection multiplies swiftly. Hence, it is significant that people adhere to Covid protocol, including use of face mask and social distancing, at public places strictly,” said Dr Kauser Usman, senior faculty at King George’s Medical University. “Majority of new cases do not need hospitalisation and are recovering at home,” he added.
Gautam Buddh Nagar has the highest 605 active Covid cases while Ghaziabad has 207 and Lucknow 69. There are 14 districts with zero active Covid cases. The total caseload of the state has reached 20,72,680 and the death toll is 23,503 since the pandemic began.
-
UPRVUN wants ‘clear’ Uttar Pradesh government nod to import expensive coal
The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam has sought “clear” directions from the state government on whether it should import expensive coal to meet the fuel requirement in power plants, considering the fact that buying foreign coal will necessitate increase in electricity prices. On Friday itself, the nigam's Harduaganj, Parichha and Obra plants together lost around 14 million units of power generation due to coal paucity.
-
Pune cop arrested for sexual assault of woman he met on social media
PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday, arrested a police staffer for sexually assaulting a woman whom he met through social media. The arrested man was identified as a resident of Bhilarevasti area in Pune, 34, Vikram Ganpat Fadtare, according to the police. The accused man is deployed at the traffic branch of Pimpri-Chinchwad police and was arrested late on Friday. He was produced in a court in Pimpri on Saturday and remanded to police custody.
-
Woman attempts suicide after professor calls off wedding for not printing his degree on invite
Mumbai: A Palghar-based bride-to-be, civil engineer, was rushed to the hospital on Friday after she attempted suicide as the groom-to-be called off their wedding, scheduled on April 25 because hGawad'seducational qualification was not printed on the invitation card. According to sources, when Gawad saw the wedding invite, it had the mention of the bride's educational qualification but not his. She is currently being treated at RH, Palghar hospital.
-
Man arrested for killing flatmate over unwashed utensils in Pune
PUNE A 21-year-old man was remanded to police custody on Saturday by a local court for allegedly killing a flatmate over the issue of washing utensils late on Friday night. The deceased man has been identified as Amar Basant Mahopatra, 28, a native of Dhenkanal district of Odisha while the arrested man was identified as a native of Cuttack district, 21, Anilkumar Saratkumar Das, also in Odisha.
-
Man kills pregnant wife, hangs self in UP’s Meerut
A man allegedly killed his five-month pregnant wife by hitting her with a hammer and then hanged himself to death at his home under Lisari Gate police station of Meerut district on Friday, police said on Saturday. Circle officer, Kotwali area, Arvind Chaurasia said neighbours found the man's grocery shop closed throughout the day on Friday. Chaurasia said the man hit his wife's skull with a hammer and then choked her by tightening an electric wire around her neck.
