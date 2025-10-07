UP RERA approves eight projects worth over ₹1,948 cr

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) on Monday approved eight new real estate projects of over ₹1,948 crore spread across the state, including Lucknow, Prayagraj, Agra, Jhansi, Noida, and Firozabad. (Pic for representation only)

These projects will collectively create 3,005 new residential and commercial units, including flats, apartments, villas, plots, shops, and other commercial spaces in the state.

The UP RERA chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy approved these projects while presiding over the 185th meeting of the regulatory authority at the Lucknow office.

According to UP RERA, these approved projects are located in Lucknow (3 projects), Prayagraj, Agra, Jhansi, Noida, and Firozabad (1 project each).

“This geographical distribution not only highlights the sustained real estate progress in major urban centres but also brings emerging cities like Jhansi and Firozabad into the mainstream of development,” said Sanjay Bhoosreddy, chairperson, UP RERA.

It reflects that real estate growth in Uttar Pradesh is now spreading in a balanced and inclusive manner beyond western UP and metropolitan regions — a positive sign for regional economic development, added UP RERA chairman.

The 3,005 new units to be constructed under these eight projects will significantly strengthen housing availability in the state. The projects include affordable housing, mid-income flats, villas, and plots.

The ₹1,948 crore investment will not only fuel growth in the construction sector but also generate employment and business opportunities in allied industries such as cement, steel, tiles, paints, furniture, electronics, home décor, and financial services.

“The approval of eight projects in the 185th meeting clearly indicates that the real estate sector of Uttar Pradesh is moving steadily in a strong and trustworthy direction,” said Bhoosreddy.

“The investment of ₹1,948 crore and the sanctioning of over 3,000 new units are significant for both the state’s economic progress and housing development,” he added.

On September 27, the UP RERA approved 21 projects that have an estimated investment of ₹7,035 crore.

These projects will deliver 10,866 units, spanning residential apartments, villas, flats, plotted developments, and commercial spaces including shops.

While established hubs such as Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Mathura, Agra, Bareilly, and Varanasi continue to dominate, newer districts like Barabanki are fast emerging on the state’s real estate map.