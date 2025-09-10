UP revamps RTE admissions: Full online process to stop fraud, Aadhaar must for children, parents

The Uttar Pradesh government has overhauled the admission process for underprivileged children in private schools under Right to Education (RTE), introducing stricter rules, full online applications, and tighter monitoring. Parents and children must now provide Aadhaar details to apply, officials said on Tuesday. Arbitrary behaviour of schools will be stopped, and new rules will ensure poor children get hassle-free private school education (Sourced)

For the first time, a district-level implementation and monitoring committee, led by the district magistrate, has been formed with more than a dozen officials to oversee the process. Disputes during admissions will be addressed by a four-member committee headed by the chief development officer.

This move follows multiple cases where poor parents had to approach chief minister Yogi Adityanath for help in securing admissions, and instances of forged documents being used to exploit the system, officials said.

“This initiative will ensure no poor child is deprived of quality education. The government is responsible for providing equal opportunities to all sections of society,” UP basic education minister Sandeep Singh said.

All applications will be submitted via the portal www.rte25.upsdc.gov.in, while schools are required to upload details of available seats.

Children from families with an annual income of up to ₹1 lakh, or belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, socially and educationally backward classes, orphans, children of HIV/AIDS or cancer-affected parents, and Divyangjan families will be eligible for the scheme. The government will cover the school fees and provide parents with ₹5,000 annually for uniforms and books.

The government has warned that parents submitting false documents will face legal action. Schools denying admission to allotted children without a proper reason may face cancellation of recognition.

Director general of school education Kanchan Verma said schools must register admitted children on the RTE portal and U-Dias system to receive fee reimbursements. Verification of reimbursement claims will be conducted by district-level officers, and field inspections by block education officers will take place quarterly.

Children aged 3-6 years are eligible for pre-primary admission, while those aged 6-7 can apply for class 1.