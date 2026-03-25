UP safest, reliable investment destination: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a safe, stable, and reliable destination for investment in the last nine years due to transparent policies, strict law and order, improved infrastructure, and an industry-friendly environment, said CM Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, while launching Nivesh Mitra 3.0, a single-window clearance system. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath with deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and others during the launch of the upgraded single-window investment portal Nivesh Mitra 3.0, in Lucknow, on Tuesday (PTI)

As a result, investors who were once hesitant to come to the state are now actively investing, helping establish Uttar Pradesh as a major industrial and economic hub of the country, he added.

The CM termed the distribution of incentives to 45 companies and letters of comfort (LoCs) to 62 companies during the event as a major step for industrial development.

He said these proposals have paved the way for approximately ₹50,000 crore in investments, creating employment opportunities for around 50,000 youth.

Congratulating entrepreneurs, CM said, “The government is committed to ensuring rapid ground-breaking after MoUs, resolving issues related to investments quickly, and providing a favourable environment for industries.”

He emphasised that investor confidence is the greatest capital of the state, and the government is continuously working to strengthen it.

He urged investors to invest freely in the state, stating that all necessary resources and opportunities for scalable business growth are readily available.

To further strengthen ease of doing business, the complex land-use conversion process under Section 80 has been abolished. Now, once a map is approved under the master plan, land use will be deemed automatically approved, eliminating the need for separate certification, said the CM.

“The government has taken several key initiatives to accelerate industrial growth.”

The cabinet has approved the Private Business Park Policy, allowing investors to develop business parks under a plug-and-play model. Under this model, the government will provide land, while investors will invest capital, and profits will be shared transparently under a revenue-sharing system.

Additionally, through Invest UP, a PMU Skill Connect Cell has been formed to provide skilled manpower as per industry needs, while an Entrepreneurship Development Cell will support and guide new entrepreneurs.

“Incentives worth ₹2,781.12 crore have been distributed to 85 projects across sectors such as manufacturing, automobile, cement, bioplastics, iron and steel, food processing, and electronics,” Adityanath said.

Among these, ₹73 crore was given to four IT and electronics projects, and ₹20 crore to 10 food processing projects.

The CM highlighted that only 16 LoCs were issued between 2012 and 2017, whereas 3,367 LoCs have been issued in the past nine years - reflecting a major transformation in the investment climate.

He added that an industry not only brings investment but also generates employment and improves connectivity. Entrepreneurs must be respected and protected as they are the backbone of the economy.

Adityanath made it clear that any disruption or disorder in industrial operations will not be tolerated. If attempts are made to hinder industries in the name of trade unions or otherwise, immediate strict action will be taken.

“The vision of making Uttar Pradesh the top investment destination is now becoming a reality. Transparent governance, strong law and order, and industry-friendly policies have restored investor confidence,” asserted the CM.

With incentives directly transferred to bank accounts of investors, stalled projects - especially in food processing - are gaining momentum.

Despite having 11% of India’s cultivable land, Uttar Pradesh contributes 21% to food grain production and is now focusing on value addition and employment generation.

The “zero tolerance” and “zero corruption” policies have transformed the investment climate. The state offers 75,000 acres of land bank, seamless connectivity, 55% share in India’s expressway network (soon to be 60%), 12 domestic and 4 international airports, and the upcoming Noida International Airport (Jewar), set to become the country’s largest cargo and logistics hub with MRO facilities.

Prominent among those present on the occasion, included deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi,’ IT and electronics minister Sunil Kumar Sharma, minister of state Jaswant Saini, infrastructure and industrial development commissioner Deepak Kumar, additional chief secretary (food processing and horticulture) Babulal Meena, and additional chief secretary (infrastructure and industrial development) Alok Kumar.