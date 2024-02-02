U.P. school teachers to be trained, tested before giving career guidance to students

As part of a new initiative, now teachers will be duly trained to guide students of classes 9 to 12 on their career paths at government-run and government-aided high schools and intermediate colleges of Uttar Pradesh. However, these teachers must prove their mettle after training before they begin guiding the youngsters. Students studying at a government higher secondary school in Prayagraj. (HT file)

The state project office of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan in collaboration with UNICEF has developed an online training program to provide detailed information on career guidance to principals, headmasters and nodal officers under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan as part of this initiative, said officials of the state secondary education department aware of the move.

The course of over 20 hours will be available online from February 5, they added. Principals and nodal officers will have to undergo self-assessment after completing the training course of five modules and would need to obtain a minimum of 85% marks.

Certificates will also be issued to those who complete the five modules of the training course. However, those failing to secure 85% will have to repeat the course, the officials added. Currently, there are over 2400 government-run and 4,512 government-aided schools in the state.

With the aim of increasing career awareness among the students of class 9 to 12, the career guidance program ‘Pankh’ is being conducted so that the students can decide the subjects and areas of their interest. For smooth and effect implementation of the initiative, the principal and a teacher of the schools have been nominated as nodal officers.

District inspector of schools (DIoS), Prayagraj, and district project officer of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan PN Singh said instructions have been received to start training from February 5. “Action is being taken regarding the training of principals and nodal teachers of 34 government and 181 government-aided secondary schools of the district,” they added.