UP seeing positive change in positive change: Rajnath

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a positive transformation in the education sector and is poised to set new benchmarks in the years ahead, defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday, expressing confidence that educational institutions in the state would increasingly attract students from across the country. Defence minister Rajnath Singh at an event in Lucknow on March 13. (Sourced)

Speaking at the inauguration of the new main building, sports complex and swimming pool at the City Montessori School (CMS) Golf City campus here, Singh said the state was working to create an ecosystem where children could grow in a positive learning environment while also developing strong values and character.

Speaking about development in the state, Singh said Uttar Pradesh has gained momentum in recent years across sectors such as infrastructure, investment, industry and education under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Singh, who represents Lucknow in Parliament, also noted that the city has been gaining international recognition for its culture and heritage. He said it was a matter of pride that Lucknow has been included in UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network in the gastronomy category.

The event also saw Station Road being renamed Dr Jagdish Gandhi Marg in honour of the CMS founder, who started the school in 1959 in a rented building on the same road.

Highlighting the broader purpose of education, Singh said schools should function as spaces where personality and character are shaped alongside academic knowledge. He said students must be prepared not only to score marks but also to face life’s challenges and contribute positively to society.

“The true objective of education is not merely to secure a good job or a good package, but to use knowledge to bring positive change in society,” Singh said, stressing that children should also be taught values along with formal learning.

Referring to India’s long tradition of learning, he said the country has always remained engaged in the pursuit of knowledge and has historically viewed education not just as a means of acquiring information but as a way of building character and responsibility.

Singh also cited social reformers Savitribai Phule and Jyotiba Phule, who worked to extend education to marginalised sections of society. Their efforts, he said, demonstrated that education is one of the most powerful instruments for promoting equality and awareness.

He mentioned the contributions of figures such as agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan, who helped strengthen the country’s food security, and Verghese Kurien, whose leadership of the White Revolution made India one of the world’s largest milk producers. “Their work illustrated how knowledge and science could transform society,” Singh said.

Earlier, CMS founder-director Bharti Gandhi welcomed the dignitaries, while CMS manager Geeta Gandhi Kingdon emphasised the need for educational institutions to continuously adapt to prepare students for a rapidly evolving global environment.