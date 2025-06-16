UP seeks report on crackdown against illegal HSRP dealers

The Uttar Pradesh transport department has directed all regional and enforcement transport officers to submit detailed reports on steps taken to curb the unauthorised sale and installation of high-security registration plates (HSRPs). Officials have been told to report whether the VAHAN portal is being actively monitored and if grievance redressal systems for vehicle owners are functioning efficiently. (Sourced)

In an official directive, transport commissioner BN Singh asked officers to provide updates on whether any unauthorised vendors have been blacklisted, FIRs registered with police assistance, or proposals sent for cancellation of type approval certificates.

The department has also asked for data from enforcement drives carried out over the past six months, the formation of joint task forces with local police and administration, and public awareness campaigns discouraging the use of unauthorised HSRPs.

Officials have been told to report whether the VAHAN portal is being actively monitored and if grievance redressal systems for vehicle owners are functioning efficiently. They have also been asked to specify if reports were submitted to headquarters following the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) directives.

Additionally, the directive sought details of any special efforts made to promote HSRP compliance in rural and remote regions.

“This exercise aims to strengthen enforcement and guide future policy measures,” Singh noted in the directive.