U.P. sees slight uptick in new Covid infections with 209 cases
Over 50 people tested positive for Covid in the state capital on Friday as Uttar Pradesh reported a total of 209 new cases, according to the data from the state health department. One Covid-positive patient died in Hardoi.
The active Covid cases crossed the 1000-mark after a gap of three months. On March 18, there were 893 active Covid cases in the state, and since then, the number has remained below 1000. As of Friday, there were 1006 active Covid cases in the state and the majority of them are in home isolation, according to state health department data.
Among the new cases, the highest 55 were reported from Gautam Budha Nagar, Lucknow 52, 16 each from Ghaziabad and Varanasi and three from Hardoi. “In all, 92,291 Covid samples were tested in the past 24-hours, and till now, 11,53,96,600 samples have been tested in the state,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement.
“In all 135 patients recovered in the past 24-hours and till now 20,56,782 patients have recovered. The recovery rate is over 98% in the state,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general association of international doctors.
In Lucknow, most of the cases were reported from Sarojininagar (8), Alambagh (6), Chinhut (4), Indira Nagar (2) and one each in Aishbagh, Aliganj, Gosaiganj, Kakori, Malihabad, Tudiyaganj.
