U.P. sets maximum fare for e-rickshaws

The transport department has introduced a fixed fare for e-rickshaws, aligning them with other passenger vehicles in the state. Passengers will now pay a maximum fare of ₹8.30 per kilometre, ending the previous system of arbitrary charges. The new fare would only apply to e-rickshaws booked for a full ride (HT Photo)

In a notification issued by principal secretary (transport) L Venkateshwarlu, the fare was set under the powers of Subsection 1 of Section 67 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. This fare applies to e-rickshaws operating as contract vehicles.

Clarifying the details, Sagir Ahamad, secretary of the state transport authority (STA), stated that the new fare would only apply to e-rickshaws booked for a full ride, and not those that pick up and drop passengers at multiple locations.

Transport commissioner CB Singh said that the fare fixation followed a recommendation by the Kumbh Mela officer, who had written to the department suggesting the need for regulating e-rickshaw fares.