UP shifts tourism focus from footfall to economic growth

: After recording unprecedented growth in tourist arrivals, Uttar Pradesh is shifting its focus towards generating greater economic value from the sector, with the government reviewing investment conversion, hotel capacity expansion and tourism infrastructure to ensure rising footfall translates into jobs, private investment and better visitor experiences. . The indicators are intended to support evidence-based planning, identify implementation gaps and guide future interventions. (For representation only)

At a high-level review meeting on Wednesday under the Uttar Pradesh One Trillion Dollar Economy framework, officials assessed tourism performance, accommodation capacity, investment implementation and the quarterly work plan. Discussions focused on accelerating projects, strengthening tourism infrastructure and improving the overall tourism ecosystem.

The meeting reviewed the expansion of hotel and accommodation capacity, progress of infrastructure projects and measures to facilitate investment. Officials also examined the status of tourism units under development, hotel map approvals and ways to speed up the conversion of investment proposals into operational tourism assets.

A framework of tourism performance indicators covering infrastructure, services, connectivity, governance and visitor experience was also reviewed. The indicators are intended to support evidence-based planning, identify implementation gaps and guide future interventions.

Officials assessed the progress of projects approved under the state’s Tourism Policy, emphasising closer coordination to ensure sanctioned investments are completed on time and hospitality infrastructure keeps pace with growing tourist arrivals.

The meeting also discussed organising the Uttar Pradesh Travel Mart later this year to connect investors, tour operators and other stakeholders, with the aim of attracting high-value tourism and increasing private sector participation.

Chief Minister’s advisor Avanish Kumar Awasthi said Uttar Pradesh has emerged as one of India’s leading tourism destinations by visitor numbers and that the next phase should prioritise quality, hospitality standards and economic outcomes to create sustainable employment.

Additional chief secretary, Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs, Amrit Abhijat, said the department is adopting a data-driven approach by continuously monitoring tourism indicators, infrastructure development and investment progress to identify gaps and ensure timely corrective action.

Chairing the meeting, Tourism and Culture minister Jaiveer Singh said the government’s priority is to convert the state’s tourism growth into stronger economic opportunities through better infrastructure, expanded accommodation capacity, improved visitor experience and greater private sector participation, while ensuring local communities also benefit.