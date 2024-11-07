Menu Explore
U.P. showcases spiritual richness in London

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 08, 2024 05:50 AM IST

With immersive displays and interactive sessions, the three-day event introduced attendees to U.P.’s sacred destinations, including Sarnath, Kushinagar, and other prominent sites. The presentations provided a deep dive into the state’s cultural and religious heritage, aiming to captivate and inspire global travellers.

Lucknow The Uttar Pradesh tourism department showcased the spiritual and cultural richness of India’s heartland at the prestigious World Travel Market (WTM) in London. The event, which began on November 5, saw a dedicated 60-square-metre pavilion showcasing the spiritual allure of Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura, and the upcoming Mahakumbh pilgrimage in Prayagraj.

The event introduced attendees to U.P.’s sacred destinations. (HT File)

Adding to its international outreach, state tourism department has participated in major global travel shows, including ITB Asia in Singapore, JATA in Tokyo, and PATA in Bangkok, solidifying its reputation as a rising global tourism destination.

On WTM’s final day, U.P. hosted an engaging roadshow that offered insights into the region’s historical and religious ties to Lord Rama and Lord Krishna, the sacred city of Kashi on the Ganga’s banks, and its scenic national parks. Minister for tourism and culture Jaiveer Singh highlighted the importance of WTM in positioning the state on the world tourism map, attracting visitors from around the globe.

