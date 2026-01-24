UP SIR hearing rules eased: Voters can nominate someone else to appear on their behalf

LUCKNOW The Election Commission of India (ECI) has eased the process for responding to a hearing notice issued under the UP Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list. Such voters must authorise a person to appear on their behalf by signing or affixing their thumbprint, indicating that the person will represent them at the hearing. (Pic for representation)

Now, if a notice for a hearing is issued, voters concerned could nominate someone else to appear on their behalf.

To minimise inconvenience to voters, who have received notices from the ECI and cannot attend the hearing in person for various reasons, have been exempted from appearing in person before electoral registration officers (EROs) and assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs), said UP chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa on Friday.

Voters can also access information about the notice by logging on to the ECI’s website, voters.eci.gov.in, and the facility to respond to the notice online is also available. In addition, notices are also being provided to voters by BLOs, he said.

By logging into the website and clicking on “submit documents against notice issue” under SIR 2026, a box will open where one can enter a voter ID number to determine whether a notice has been issued. If a notice has been issued, a new page will open where the voter will need to enter their EPIC number or notice number and upload the required documents, the CEO said.

After the publication of the draft voter list on January 6 under the ongoing SIR, the process of issuing notices to those voters whose mapping could not be done with the voter list of the previous SIR-2003 as per the details given in the counting form, has started. All the EROs and AEROs across the state are hearing the issued notices as per the prescribed procedure at hearing centres across the state, added Rinwa.