UP: Six including four minors, killed in accident after car falls into ditch

Six persons, including four minors, were killed after a car lost control and fell into a roadside ditch in the Secundara-Sandalpur road in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat district on Monday, police said. The incident took place at around 2am. (Representative file photo)

The incident took place at around 2am.

The police along with the help of locals, rescued two children from the submerged car who were taken to the district hospital for treatment.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kanpur Dehat BBTGS Murthy said out of the eight persons who were sent to the hospital, six were declared dead.

The car was returning from Etawah, where passengers had gone to attend a wedding.

The car lost control and went into the ditch.

Police said Pankaj Kumar (48), a resident of Murra village in Deprapur had gone to Etawah for his daughter’s marriage-related rituals.

According to SP Murthy, the accident occurred when the speeding car lost control and plunged into the water by the roadside, adding that the police are currently investigating the incident.

Six people lost their lives in the accident, while two were safely rescued, he said.