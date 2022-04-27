UP sizzles but no respite from heat, says weatherman
Lucknow The mercury is hovering above 40 degree Celsius in several cities across the state but there is no respite in sight from the blistering heat. The Met department has warned heat wave conditions very likely at isolated places in the state.
Jhansi recorded the hottest day in the state with the mercury soaring to 45.5 degrees Celsius. Prayagraj sizzled at 45 degrees, Kanpur (IAF) at 44.9, Varanasi 44.4, Sultanpur and Orai at 44 degrees, Agra at 43.8, Fursatganj at 43.4, Basti and Churk at 43 and Lakhimpur Kheri, Faizabad and Etawah at 42 degrees Celsius.
Maximum and minimum temperatures in Lucknow were 43 and 24.6 degrees Celsius respectively. The forecast for the state capital is that maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 44 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively.
Met department director JP Gupta said there would not be any respite from the heat wave in the next few days, as the wind pattern was not likely to change. “This year has been unusually hot with no western disturbance hitting the region since February end,” he said.
A heat wave is when the maximum temperature is above 40°C and 4.5 degrees above normal, and a severe heat wave is when the temperature is above 40°C and 6.5 degrees above normal.
State govt forms committees to implement NEP 2020 recommendations
Mumbai: The state government on late Tuesday released government resolutions (GRs) on the formation of two committees to put together a strategy for implementation of recommendations made by Dr Mashelkar Committee on the National Education Policy 2020. The second committee will work to decide the process and parameters to convert higher education institutions into two categories-- research-oriented and education-oriented.
Punjab govt plans to shift Mohali medical college
The Punjab government is apparently considering to shift the newly setup medical college in Mohali to a “better” site, citing lack of land availability for expansion. The college -- named Dr BR Ambedkar Institute of Medical Sciences -- was set up during the previous Congress government in the buildings of the existing Mohali civil hospital, Punjab Health System Corporation and a training institute of the health department.
Police yet to give nod to MNS’ Aurangabad rally
Mumbai While the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena is determined to hold a rally at Aurangabad on May 1, the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi too is gearing up to show its strength. The MNS is going ahead with its plan. Bala Nandgaonkar also said the opposition to the rally was uncalled for. MNS chief Raj Thackeray will travel from Pune to Aurangabad on April 30 by road for the rally.
Mask up: Uddhav Thackeray's advice as Maharashtra sees Covid surge
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said the state government may bring back the mask mandate at least in crowded places in wake of rising Covid-19 cases in parts of India. The health minister, however, said there is no need to panic as the active cases count of Maharashtra still stood below 1,000, while the number of cases per million was far less than in other states.
Elgar Parishad case: Jyoti Jagtap files for discharge
Mumbai: Jyoti Jagtap, arrested by the National Investigation Agency for her purported involvement in the Elgar Parishad case, on Wednesday filed for discharge citing a lack of evidence against her. The NIA claimed that Jagtap, arrested in September 2021, was a member of Kabir Kala Manch, an alleged frontal organisation of banned CPI (Maoist) and propagated Naxal activities and Maoist ideology, and was a co-conspirator with other arrested accused.
