UP: STF Agra busts solvers’ gang, three held

The Agra unit of the special task force (STF) in Uttar Pradesh unearthed a solvers’ gang and arrested three people allegedly involved in helping aspirants of high court junior assistant and paid apprentice through solvers, police said.

The STF made the arrests from Jim Corbett Public School at RK Puram and near the ISBT bus stand in Agra on Sunday. Those arrested were identified as Kuldeep Sharma and Banti of Agra and Arun Singh of Shamli.

The police also recovered one admit card and three cell phones from them.

According to the police, upon receiving the information, an STF team led by inspector Ravinder Kumar carried out a raid at the Jim Corbett Public School at RK Puram, Gailana Road, in the afternoon.

With the help of the principal of the institution, the STF nabbed Kuldeep Sharma who was writing the test in place of one Vikas Kumar Rathi with the help of a forged admit card.

Thereafter, in a late-night raid near the ISBT bus terminal, the cops arrested Arun Singh and Banti. However, two other gang members fled the spot. The STF is carrying out raids to arrest them too.

Solvers forge documents of the real candidate and send another person — a solver — in his place to take the examination.