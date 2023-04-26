High-profile conman claiming political links nabbed from Kanpur railway station

LUCKNOW The UP Special Task Force (STF) arrested an alleged high-profile fraudster who posed as a person having links with the BJP’s top leadership, from Kanpur railway station on Tuesday night. The accused has a bungalow in Delhi’s Safardarganj locality. He operated an NGO ‘Sanjay for Youth’, with a tagline – ‘making the entire Ghazipur district of UP self-employed’. (Pic for representation)

The accused, Sanjay Rai, used to post his morphed photographs with senior BJP leaders on social media and allegedly procured crores of rupees from different people on the pretext of getting their work done, said sources.

The accused was arrested while he was travelling from Ghazipur to Delhi on Suheldev Express train. The action came after complaints against him by several politicians and businessmen. Rai was brought to Lucknow for quizzing and sent to jail after the allegations were found true against him, said a senior STF official.

Another STF source said the fraudster had even titled his wifi account as ‘Prime Minister residence’ at his house in Delhi, claiming that he worked in association with the PMO. He has a bungalow in Delhi’s Safardarganj locality and maintained a high-profile lifestyle and operated an NGO ‘Sanjay for Youth’, which carried a tagline – ‘making the entire Ghazipur district of UP self-employed’.