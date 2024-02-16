UP STF nabs 2 over Police Recruitment Exam manipulation attempt

Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Friday arrested two persons including an Indian Navy deserter from Jhansi for attempting to manipulate an examination scheduled a day prior to the written test for 60,244 police constable positions, organised by the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) across the state over the weekend, said senior police officials here on Friday. For Representation Only (HT File)

STF officials disclosed that photocopies of admit cards belonging to ten aspirants, suspected to be in contact with the arrested duo for exam manipulation, along with two SUVs, were seized. The accused allegedly demanded ₹8 to ₹10 lakh per candidate to assist in clearing the exam, and they had a history of involvement in various recruitment exam frauds in multiple states.

In a press note shared with media, the STF officials said the arrested individuals were identified as Monu Gurjar alias Monu Kumar from Shamli and Rajnish Ranjan from Nalanda, Bihar. Gurjar, an Indian Navy deserter, had joined the Indian Navy after completing his Intermediate in 2010. The officials said the accused did training at Chilika, Odisha and failed to return after leave, opting to prepare for SSC exams and eventually involving himself in the manipulation of recruitment exams across states.

The duo was arrested near police lines under Navabaad police station limits of Jhansi at around 3.30 pm on Friday.

According to the officials, Monu Gurjar joined graduation in 2015 and started preparation for SSC examinations from Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi during which he met a Mathura resident Monu Pandit, who was already into the business of paper leak and compromising different recruitment examinations. They said Gurjar has even established his own laboratory to compromise online recruitment examinations by screen shots sharing in Jhansi in 2022 and entered compromising examinations at a very large scale across multiple states like UP, Bihar, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan.

The STF officials further informed that Monu Gurjar, during interrogation, revealed about Monu Pandit sending him papers when TET paper leak happened two years ago. Gurjar met one Ashish Paliwal and Atul Paliwal, the residents of Meerut, through Pandit and was planning to compromise the police constable’s recruitment exam through the latter’s help, officials added.

Notably, over 48.17 lakh aspirants, including 15.48 lakh women, are expected to appear for the exam.