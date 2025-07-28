UP STF seeks global inputs on fake diplomat

LUCKNOW The UP Special Task Force (STF) has sought global inputs on activities of Harsha Vardhan Jain, who operated the fake embassy of the unrecognised micronation Westarctica in Ghaziabad, senior STF officials confirmed here on Sunday. The STF is seeking information about Harsha Vardhan Jain’s activities from over 20 countries. (For Representation)

They said a Blue Corner Notice has been issued against Jain, marking the first time such a notice has been used in any case of Uttar Pradesh. Issued by Interpol, the Blue Corner Notice is a tool used to gather additional information about a person of interest in a criminal investigation, the STF officials said.

It’s not a request for arrest, but rather an alert to member countries to collect details about a person’s identity, location or activities abroad related to a crime.

The STF is seeking information about Jain’s activities from over 20 countries, focusing on his international travel history, business ventures abroad and financial transactions from his foreign bank accounts, an STF official said.

He said the STF has applied for Jain’s five-day police custody remand (PCR) in a Ghaziabad court to further interrogate him about his activities and connections. He said the local court will decide on his PCR on Monday. Interrogation during Jain’s police custody remand is expected to shed more light on the extent of his operations and potential accomplices, he added.

He said the travel history could include details of his international travels and stays, business ventures, information about companies registered or operated by him abroad and insights into his bank accounts, transactions, and potential money laundering activities.

The STF has already uncovered substantial evidence, including 11 bank accounts linked to Jain in Dubai, Mauritius, UK, and India with suspected hawala transactions, the official said.

He said it included six bank accounts in Dubai, three in the UK and one bank account each in Mauritius and India.

“Besides, over a dozen shell companies registered by Jain (were) potentially used for illicit activities. The investigations so far revealed that Jain, along with arms dealer friend Adnan Khwaja and Ahsan Ali Sayed, a UK-based businessman, allegedly registered multiple companies in different countries, including UK-based companies–State Trading Corporation Ltd and East India Company UK Ltd, UAE-based company- Island General Trading Co LLC, Mauritius-based company- Indira Overseas Ltd and Cameroon-based company-Cameron Ispat Sarl,” he said.

The STF official said 12 high-end watches, including Rolex and Omega, as well as forged documents, diplomatic passports, and counterfeit stamps bearing the seals of various countries and companies were also recovered during his arrest.

The STF’s Noida unit arrested Jain who was operating a fake embassy of the unrecognised micronation Westarctica from a rented house in Ghaziabad’s Kavinagar on Tuesday (July 22). He was booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The STF is working with local police to obtain his remand for further investigation.

The accused allegedly posed as the consul/ambassador of unrecognised and fictitious countries like Westarctica, Saborga, Poulvia, and Lodonia. The accused used diplomatic number plates on his vehicles and morphed photos with prominent figures like the Prime Minister and President to impress people. His main activities included brokering deals for companies and individuals to work abroad and running a hawala racket through shell companies.