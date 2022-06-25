U.P. students shine in CLAT, LU girl bags AIR 1 rank

Uttar Pradesh students performed brilliantly in the common law admission test (CLAT). Samriddhi Mishra, 24, from Lucknow University (LU) has secured All India Rank (AIR 1) in the postgraduate (PG) examination, while two Kanpur boys, Shivaansh Chaudhary (AIR 3) and Akshat Agarwal (AIR 5) excelled in CLAT at the undergraduate level.

CLAT-2022 results for admissions to undergraduate and post-graduate courses in top-notch law universities of the country were declared late Friday night.

Samriddhi, a LLB (Hons) student from LU, already has a LLM degree from Benaras Hindu University (BHU) but decided to appear in CLAT to make a career in PSU sector, where candidates with LLM degree from country’s top national universities, are preferred.

Talking about her preparations, Samriddhi said, “Notes prepared during my graduation, helped me crack the test. I also followed Supreme Court judgments of the past two years.”

Samridhi said that all those preparing for this exam, must focus on studying at least one year’s judgment. “Before preparing for the exam, definitely focus on about 50 recent judgments. These should include those decisions which have been discussed throughout the year. Apart from this, focus on the basic information before the exam,” she said.

Samriddhi, whose father, Sarvesh Kumar Mishra is a standing counsel in the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court and mother, Uma, a social worker, said her family was delighted at her success.

Shivaansh Chaudhary, 17, who secured AIR 3 in CLAT at undergraduate level and studied at Sir Padampat Singhania Education Centre, Kanpur, said time management won’t be an issue if students work hard for two years. Both his parents are doctors.

Akshat, (AIR 5, CLAT, UG), who also studied at Sir Padampat Singhania Education Centre, Kanpur, and is currently awaiting his class 12 results, said he will pursue five years BA-LLB from the National Law University, Bangalore.

“I was confident of a good performance and am certainly happy with the score,” he said. He opted for one year classroom program tutorial at CLAT Possible and said he managed his time well between his board preparations and CLAT exam. “I gave equal attention to both CLAT preparations and board examinations because both were equally important to me,” said Akshat.

“Moot court competitions, debates were my passion and drove me towards developing interest in legal field,” said Akshat who reads both fiction and nonfiction and listens to music.

He said the two years of Covid that led to teaching in the virtual mode offered lot of challenges. His mother, Nimish Agarwal is a teacher and father, a construction site supervisor and Akshat said their support and guidance by teachers helped him.

Apurva Tayal, 17, a resident of Shamli, UP, (AIR 20), Sarthak Agarwal, 17, of La Martiniere College, Lucknow, (AIR 23), Udayaditya Banerjee, from Lucknow Public School, sector I, (AIR 29), Srishti Agrawal, 18, (AIR 31) also performed well in CLAT.

“I began preparing since last year by focusing on my weaker points,” said Apurva who added that she read newspapers daily and took mock tests regularly. She went to Law Prep Tutorial.

“As ISC syllabus was divided into semesters, I concentrated in board exam in first semester (held in December) and focused more for CLAT preparations in second half as I wanted to get into a good university,” said Sarthak who said humanities have lot of potential and number of job opportunities.

“This was my second attempt and I really worked hard. I took a lot of mock tests to learn time management,” said Udayaditya, whose father works with a bank and mother is a homemaker.

“I worked extra hard to get this score,” said Srishti, for whom too, this was her second attempt.

Her father Neelesh Agrawal is an environmentalist and mother, Monika Agrawal, had earlier worked in Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences.