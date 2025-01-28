Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

U.P. tableau secures first place at R-Day parade in Delhi

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 28, 2025 09:32 PM IST

Tableau titled ‘Mahakumbh 2025--Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas’ bagged the prize in people’s choice category

Uttar Pradesh’s tableau titled ‘Mahakumbh 2025--Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas’ for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26 won the first place in the People’s Choice Award category with 40% of the votes.

The tableau showcased Mahakumbh highlighting sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati in Prayagraj. (Sourced)
The tableau showcased Mahakumbh highlighting sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati in Prayagraj. (Sourced)

The tableau showcased the grandeur of the Mahakumbh, recognised as an ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity,’ highlighting the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati in Prayagraj as the world’s largest gathering of humanity.

Centered on spirituality, heritage, development and digital progress, the tableau featured a grand replica of the ‘Amrit Kalash’, with flowing ‘Amritdhara’. Depictions of sadhus performing ‘Shankhnaad’ and ‘Sadhna,’ and devotees taking holy dips at the Sangam brought alive the spiritual essence of Mahakumbh 2025.

The tableau celebrated Uttar Pradesh’s blend of tradition and progress, mesmerising audiences worldwide. The trailer’s panel of Uttar Pradesh’s Republic Day tableau beautifully depicted the journey of akhadas and devotees heading for ‘Amrit Snan’, using intricate murals and LED screens.

The trailer platform brought the mythological tale of Samudra Manthan to life, highlighting the spiritual and historical significance of Mahakumbh. At the rear, the tableau displayed the 14 divine gems that emerged from the Samudra Manthan, symbolising the rich heritage of the festival.

It also highlighted the technological advancements in organising ‘Mahakumbh 2025,’ featuring a high-tech Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) as a symbol of the exceptional measures taken for security and crowd management.

The procession of akhadas for the Mahakumbh festival bathing was broadcast via LED screens, symbolising the fusion of tradition and technology that defines Mahakumbh 2025.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On