U.P. tableau secures first place at R-Day parade in Delhi

Uttar Pradesh’s tableau titled ‘Mahakumbh 2025--Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas’ for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26 won the first place in the People’s Choice Award category with 40% of the votes. The tableau showcased Mahakumbh highlighting sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati in Prayagraj. (Sourced)

The tableau showcased the grandeur of the Mahakumbh, recognised as an ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity,’ highlighting the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati in Prayagraj as the world’s largest gathering of humanity.

Centered on spirituality, heritage, development and digital progress, the tableau featured a grand replica of the ‘Amrit Kalash’, with flowing ‘Amritdhara’. Depictions of sadhus performing ‘Shankhnaad’ and ‘Sadhna,’ and devotees taking holy dips at the Sangam brought alive the spiritual essence of Mahakumbh 2025.

The tableau celebrated Uttar Pradesh’s blend of tradition and progress, mesmerising audiences worldwide. The trailer’s panel of Uttar Pradesh’s Republic Day tableau beautifully depicted the journey of akhadas and devotees heading for ‘Amrit Snan’, using intricate murals and LED screens.

The trailer platform brought the mythological tale of Samudra Manthan to life, highlighting the spiritual and historical significance of Mahakumbh. At the rear, the tableau displayed the 14 divine gems that emerged from the Samudra Manthan, symbolising the rich heritage of the festival.

It also highlighted the technological advancements in organising ‘Mahakumbh 2025,’ featuring a high-tech Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) as a symbol of the exceptional measures taken for security and crowd management.

The procession of akhadas for the Mahakumbh festival bathing was broadcast via LED screens, symbolising the fusion of tradition and technology that defines Mahakumbh 2025.